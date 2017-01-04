Turns Out Oranges Aren't The Best Source Of Vitamin C, After All

ansonmiao via Getty Images

It’s that time of year. The time of year when everyone around us is sick and all us healthy people are popping Emergen-Cs and vitamin C tablets in a desperate attempt to try to remain well. Here’s the thing you should know: despite the commonly held belief, vitamin C doesn’t actually help you fight a cold ― it took 50 years of research to conclude that.

But just because it can’t keep you from getting sick, that doesn’t mean you should discard vitamin C altogether. It is a crucial part of a healthy diet. Vitamin C is believed to help us stay healthy against cardiovascular disease, stroke and eye health, among other things. And that’s not nothing.

So, how much vitamin C do you need? According to the National Institutes of Heath, males over the age of 19 should aim for 90 mg and women for 75 mg. But you don’t need to take supplements to get it. In fact, the best way to get your daily dose of C is by eating a healthy diet, one rich in fruits and vegetables. Oranges, of course, are a great source, but it turns out red peppers are even better. After those two vitamin C bombs, grapefruit, kiwi, green pepper and broccoli are the best sources.

If you’re looking to ensure your body is getting enough vitamin C AND you want to eat a delicious meal, consider one of these vitamin-C rich recipes.