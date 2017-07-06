Vitamins That Could Help You Focus

If you struggle to stay focused at important times, whether you are studying for a test or trying to stay focused at work, when you are easily distracted, it can make it almost impossible to be as efficient and as effective as you want. There are so many different strategies out there to helping people stay focused, but one approach that you can try that may help with your focus lies within taking the right vitamins.

The great thing about taking vitamins to help with focus is that they can help ensure that your brain is getting everything it needs to thrive and function properly. Many times, issues with concentration don’t have to do with outside influences making it difficult to focus, but with how your body is operating from the inside.

With this in mind, there are several vitamins that you can start adding to your daily regimen that will not only help your focus and concentration, but they can also provide a number of other great benefits as well that can greatly improve your memory, brain function, overall health and well-being.

Gingko Biloba

When it comes to studies regarding vitamins for the brain, there are very few vitamins that come up as much as Gingko Biloba. This vitamin comes from the leaf of the ginkgo tree from China and actually helps improve oxygen flow to the brain and helps people focus more. It is also helpful among those who have memory loss and among young people who need help with improving their concentration and their attention span.

Folate

Folate is a great vitamin for those who have issues focusing because it can help not only with focus but energy and alertness. In addition to helping maintain oxygen levels in the blood, this vitamin also helps you produce healthy blood cells. In short, folate can not only help bring up your alertness levels but it can help you with memory recall and concentration as well.

Acetyl L- Carnitine

When it comes to brain-boosting vitamins, very few can compare to Acetyl L-Carnitine. This powerful amino acid is often hailed as “Super Fuel” for the brain. This vitamin is readily available and is actually very popular among those with dementia, memory impairment and early Alzheimer’s. This is because there have been several studies that have found that this vitamin can help boost mental performance and memory.

It can also help with focus and concentration, according to several studies. It also helps increase blood flow to the brain which can be very helpful for people with poor concentration and attention spans. If you have difficulties focusing, here are some ways to minimize distractions.

Vitamin E

When vitamin E first started to become popular, it was being used for heart disease and other related cardiovascular issues, now it is mostly used for its anti-oxidant powers and for its effect on memory. In fact, vitamin E has become extremely popular in those with Alzheimer’s and memory loss. In addition to helping with memory, vitamin E can also help boost other areas of the brain, meaning you can see better focus and concentration when you take this vitamin regularly.

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

If you start taking Omega 3 Fatty Acids regularly, you are doing yourself, and your brain a major favor. These acids are known to increase brain size and help protect the heart. They can also repair damaged neuroconnections in the brain. A study on babies who have high levels of omega 3 fatty acids in their diet found that these children tended to have fewer concentration issues while in school. You can take these acids by taking DHA or EPA regularly, or change your diet to include more sources of natural omega 3 fatty acids.

Omega 3s are so powerful as a way to help with concentration and alertness that the FDA even approved prescription-strength doses of this vitamin for treatment for ADHD.

Zinc

If you are struggling with focus because you feel hyper or impulsive, then you may need to start taking some zinc supplements. Zinc has been studied recently as it relates to ADHD in kids and many studies have found that children with this concentration issue actually tend to have low levels of zinc in their body. If you want to work on being more attentive and focused try adding zinc to your rotation of vitamins.