Vivica A. Fox Angers Fans By Claiming Her Strip Show Isn't For Gays

Just two days after the premiere of her new reality series, Vivica A. Fox is courting controversy.

Last year, the 52-year-old actress launched an all-male, all-black “Magic Mike”-style exotic dance revue called “Black Magic” in Las Vegas. She’s documented the whole thing for a new Lifetime reality series, “Vivica’s Black Magic,” which debuted Wednesday.

From the sounds of it, however, she might want to reconsider her approach to her new business. In a Friday interview with New York radio station Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club” morning show, Fox said she has no interest in having her strippers dance for anybody but women ― and that means no gay men, too.

“There’s no need to. They dance for women,” she told “The Breakfast Club” co-hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy, as seen in the TMZ video above. “It’s called ‘the ultimate girls’ night out’ for a reason.”

Fox’s comments instantly sparked debate on social media and among a number of LGBTQ-inclusive media outlets. A BET piece questioned whether or not the remarks were offensive, while writer Nigel Campbell claimed he’d been invited to watch the dancers perform at the “Vivica’s Black Magic” launch party. “Clearly [Fox] wanted support from the gay audience,” Campbell wrote in an article for Instinct, which caters to queer readers. “Guess I was wrong.”

Others, like The Wrap, pointed out that Fox previously incensed the LGBTQ community when she seemed to imply that her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent, was gay in a 2015 “Watch What Happens Live” appearance.

Perhaps in an effort to avoid the fallout that occurred after the 50 Cent controversy, Fox attempted to clarify her comments on Twitter. She didn’t mean to offend, she said, but felt that gay men would be better off seeking male strippers elsewhere.

Sure! As long as I've been a FRIEND n supporter of the LBGT community I've known them 2 have their OWN HOT exotic dancers 2 enjoy as well😉 https://t.co/HHtDgdGoNE — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) January 6, 2017

Appreciate the love n support! Never my intention to offend at all! My show is #VivicasBlackMagic #UltimateGurlsNiteOut ENJOY your weekend😘😆 https://t.co/HbNenY75Vn — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) January 6, 2017

No hate! I've NEVER been homophic! U are spreading hate not me! Have a blessed day and check us out next week #VivicasBlackMagic is HAWT 😘😆 https://t.co/KMtB9R7YSh — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) January 6, 2017

She didn’t seem to mind if gay men watched “Vivica’s Black Magic” ― from the comfort of their living rooms, that is.

AGREED! If gay men or women want to watch #VivicasBlackMagic #UltimateGurlsNiteOut catch us every Wed 10pm @lifetimetv Enjoy your weekend 😆😎 https://t.co/Lps3lX04Ps — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) January 6, 2017

The Huffington Post has reached out to Fox’s representative for further comment. In the meantime, here’s to hoping she makes an effort to be more inclusive of all audiences.

For the latest in LGBTQ-related culture news, check out our Queer Voices newsletter.

Also on HuffPost