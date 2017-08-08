Viyet 8: Wild About Rattan & Wicker

Perhaps it’s a natural extension of the boho trend, but rattan (along with bamboo and wicker) has become a significant designer furniture trend this year. This craze for all things made of this natural material might also be building on that Palm Beach-inspired trend that’s led to a marked increase in tropical motifs and pastels. However, we always thought of rattan as a classic that adds a slight earthy texture, bringing variety to an interior. Here are just a few of our favorite pieces made of rattan, bamboo, and wicker, currently available at Viyet:

Why we love it: A round glass top shows off the curved forms that comprise the base of this unique side table. We especially love the “tied” details found throughout the piece.

Why we love it: The ebonized finish enhances the details of this stylish sectional, which dates back to the 1970s.

Why we love it: This shapely lamp has one-of-a-kind appeal. Made from a glass seltzer bottle covered in woven rattan, this would make a fun statement piece in an eclectic décor scheme.

Why we love it: Wicker goes modern in these sleek bar stools, which feature a synthetic version of the classic woven material. What we love most is the graceful shape of the stools, from the thin chrome frame to the angled seat back.

Why we love them: The hottest rattan trend? Parisian-style chairs. This set takes the familiar form to new heights. They pair beautifully with kitchen islands, especially those made from marble.

Why we love it: Warm-hued bamboo makes a focal point out of a wonderfully functional rack. Place it in an entryway for a chic place to rest your outerwear.

Why we love them: A fresh green hue adds witty detail to this set of table lamps. Use them on either side of a sofa (or sofa table) for a classic look.