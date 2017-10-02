Vlog: Build Self-esteem in Your Young Athletes

Building your children's self-esteem is one of the most important developmental tasks you can provide them. Self-esteem, as the plethora of research has shown, is vital to children developing into successful, happy, and contributing adults.

Sports are a venue in which children are exposed to experiences and challenges that can foster healthy and resilient self-esteem. Developing sports skills, competing, working as a team, listening to their coaches, and, yes, having both success and failure are opportunities rife for elevating how children feel about themselves and building self-esteem.

Parents can play a vital role in the impact of sport on their young athletes. Some key things parents can do include providing their children with opportunities to success, allowing to fail, encouraging risk taking, giving kids ownership by letting them make decisions related to their athletic lives, keeping the focus on results rather than getting caught up in results, and praise their children’s athletic successes the right way.

To watch this Sport Parenting vlog segment, click here.