Vlog: Peak Performance Shouldn't be Your Goal in Sports

When you compete in your sport, you will, in fact, be competing in two competitions. The obvious competition is the one that occurs against your opponent. The more important competition, though, is the mental game that you play inside your head against yourself. Here is a simple reality: If you don’t win the mental game, you won’t win the competitive game.

Whenever I talk to athletes, I ask them what aspect of their sport seems to have the greatest impact on how they perform. Almost unanimously they say the mental part. I then ask how much time they devote to their mental preparation and their answer is almost always little or no time.

In my first of 12 vlog segments for athletes and coaches (parents can enjoy them too!), I challenge the popular notion of ‘peak performance’ as the goal that athletes should strive for. In its place, I introduce my concept of ‘prime performance’ or related to sports, Prime Sport, and how understanding it will provide you with a clear goal that you can strive for as you pursue sport success.

