Voice: The Next Frontier of Digital Communication, Shopping & Search

If we take a step back and look across the digital landscape, it's evident the current ecosystem is broken and in dire need of a 21st-century upgrade. Everyone is face down on a screen while consuming and sharing content, unaware of their surroundings. Texting and driving has become such a major issue that cities like New York have established 5-point violations.

There must be a better way than this?

Our day begins by trying to delete as many emails as possible, especially in our personal accounts that tend to be ripe with spam. The next line of defense is a pop-up blocker designed to prevent any further messages from making it through. At the same time, we expect to be delivered a personalized on-demand experience.

These might be a few reasons why we are now uniting to explore voice, the next frontier. A world beyond visuals where we just speak into inanimate objects, and it happens. We are currently witnessing the rise of IoT devices that are increasingly activated by our voice. This development will undoubtedly have a fundamental impact on our life. The day is not far when your protein bar becomes your search bar.

Amazon's Echo secured an early lead by winning the hearts and minds of their fiercely loyal subscribers with simplicity at its core. But, this is only the beginning, and it's time to start thinking outside of the box, quite literally. Last week, accessory company Ankerrevealed that they were about to let the genie out of the bottle by liberating Alexa from Amazon's devices.

The brand name "Eufy Genie" is not the most user-friendly label for a new device and will likely have a hard time winning over mainstream audiences thus. Anker's smart home products that are compatible with Eufy Genie, are also few and far between, at least at launch. The bigger talking point here is the fact that Alexa finally breaks free from the shackles of Amazon.

From a security standpoint, I doubt if the average home user is equipped to police a growing number of copycat devices.

Currently, the cheapest way to bring Amazon's virtual assistant into your home is the $50 Echo Dot. A similar smart speaker with built-in Alexa that sells for only $35 could be the shape of things to come as other companies are awoken from slumber by the sweet smell of opportunity.

The current state of in-car voice recognition is let’s just say, sub-optimal. So, it goes without saying that Alexa will probably also be waiting for you in your next car. In fact, it’s possible your car becomes the medium you use to find a YouTube video, or the lamp, the source of your light bulb orders. The ubiquity of Alexa will soon be found in a new generation of smart accessories to seamlessly control smartphones, music, shopping, and audiobooks on the go.

“Voice is the future, and this is particularly true in cars. The ability to use your voice to control your smart home, manage to-do lists, access Kindle content, and more makes for a safer, more enjoyable driving experience.” Aaron Brown, Director of Amazon Alexa

Credit must be given to Amazon for having the foresight to crack open the market and liberate Alexa from its own devices, rather than lock consumers into their ecosystem like their competitor Apple has done. Thus, it is likely Alexa will soon be controlling everything from thermostats, light switches, kitchen appliances, and possibly even robots.

As we embrace voice recognition, how long until digital natives are finally set free from their screens? Staring down at screens on our smartphone has become the curse of modern living. It's not until you take a step back at a family gathering to see several generations huddled together staring at screens rather than at each other, that you realize something isn't quite right.

However, the big wake-up call here is for businesses. Big brand names that have traditionally invested heavily to ensure they always appear on the front page of Google's search results across laptops, tablets and smartphones, could quickly become invisible in the brave new world of voice search.

“We have already begun to see that consumers are spending more time with these cognitive ads than with other digital ads,” Carrie Seifer , CRO for the IBM Watson content and IoT platform.

As we celebrate ten years since the iPhone changed our world, it's interesting to see the slow demise of the app store. As we digitally evolve, friction points of any kind become the first casualties of progress.

When Amazon recently released Echo + Touchscreen with their new Echo Show product, many were quick to criticize the prospect of introducing screens that voice was supposed to kill. But make no mistake, these latest devices do not have an identity crisis, and they have no plans to be another tablet either.

Once again, the idea is to let your voice to the talking, and it's time to put away those fingers that have become all too accustomed to swiping. The removal of an app store or the learning curve that comes with yet another complex interface is an indication of things to come.

Just like Alexa, our digital habits are evolving. As we celebrate the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, maybe it's time to ask ourselves if we need 100 apps on our phones when all we usually use is five!