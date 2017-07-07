Volvo Throttles Back on Infernal Combustion Engine, Vows to Drive All Electric by 2019

XU WEI

(Yicai Global) July 6 -- All new Volvo models will be equipped with electric motors from 2019, AB Volvo [SE:VOLVB], a subsidiary of Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.[HK:0175], announced, as qq.com reported July 5.

Volvo will end its use of pure internal combustion engines, and electrification technology will lie at the heart of its future development.

Volvo thus becomes the first high-end carmaker to fully adopt electrification technology.

"We always put consumer demand first. Today, there is a growing demand for electric cars. Full electrification is Volvo's best response to consumer demand now and in the future," said Hakan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Car Group. “This move marks the end of our era of using pure internal combustion engines and will help Volvo achieve the commitment to sell 1 million electric cars as of 2025.”

Volvo will launch a range of automotive products applying electrification technology, including pure electric cars, plug-in hybrid cars, and mild hybrid cars.

From 2019 to 2021, Volvo plans to introduce five pure electric cars, three of which are Volvo-branded, with the other two Volvo's Polestar-branded high-performance electric cars. These five models may also be fitted with plug-in hybrids or 48-volt mild hybrids, which will make Volvo a car manufacturer with the largest number of electric models.

Besides switching to full-scale electrification, Volvo has also pledged to reduce the carbon footprint of its automotive products and business operations, and plans to achieve zero-load operation of the manufacturing climate by 2025.