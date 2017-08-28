Von Dutch making A Ironic comeback due to Steves Peeps

This comes fresh off the heels of the announcement that V Files announced that they would be carrying Von Dutch trucker hats again. One designer and model seems to be all up on this brand. Steves Peeps known for his early 2000s stylings is eager at the heart to make Von Dutch the trendy label again. Social media influencers definitely move the needle when it comes to fashion. Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were spotted sporting these hats on The Simple Life tv show, many of us (including myself) grasped at straws to wear trucker hats. Only time will tell if Von Dutch can reclaim its presence it had with teens during the early 2000s. Gucci's Fall 2017 fashion show during Milan showcased and proved that rhinestones (2000s staple) can make it's way during modern fashion. If Von Dutch can make waves what else can? UGG boots? Belly jewelry? Only time will tell.