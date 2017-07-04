Here's Which States Are Pushing Back Against Trump's Voter Fraud Commission

Nearly 40 states are refusing to hand over personal voter information to a new White House commission on election fraud, which was formed last month in the wake of President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that millions voted illegally in last year’s presidential election.
Many states flatly said they would not comply with the administration’s request for sensitive voter information, including birth dates, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and email addresses. Other states, however, said they were willing to do the bare minimum to comply with the request by only providing voter information that was already available to the public.
In every state listed below, however, election officials from both parties are putting up some form of resistance to the Trump administration’s demands for voter information. Critics of the initiative are fearful the data will be used to create an inaccurate picture of voter fraud, a relatively rare phenomenon in the U.S.
Here’s who’s pushing back against the administration’s request so far:
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Georgia
Indiana
Iowa
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nevada
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
Wisconsin
Wyoming
CONVERSATIONS