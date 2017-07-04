Here's Which States Are Pushing Back Against Trump's Voter Fraud Commission

Nearly 40 states are refusing to hand over personal voter information to a new White House commission on election fraud, which was formed last month in the wake of President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that millions voted illegally in last year’s presidential election.

Many states flatly said they would not comply with the administration’s request for sensitive voter information, including birth dates, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and email addresses. Other states, however, said they were willing to do the bare minimum to comply with the request by only providing voter information that was already available to the public.

In every state listed below, however, election officials from both parties are putting up some form of resistance to the Trump administration’s demands for voter information. Critics of the initiative are fearful the data will be used to create an inaccurate picture of voter fraud, a relatively rare phenomenon in the U.S.

Here’s who’s pushing back against the administration’s request so far:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Georgia

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin