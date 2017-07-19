Voter Suppression Efforts Like Trump’s Commission Harm Young Women of Color

Today Trump’s “election integrity” commission, which would be more accurately characterized as a voter suppression commission, is holding its inaugural meeting in Washington, D.C.

Given that the group is being led by voting rights foes like Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, it’s no secret that the real aim of the commission is to justify and provide cover for harmful suppression measures grounded in phony voter fraud claims. But what has been less discussed are the ways in which these measures harm young women of color specifically.

The history of voter suppression in our country has been centered on targeting people of color. With the rise of tactics like restrictive voter ID laws and discriminatory voter purges, young Black women are even more at risk.

Study after study has shown that Black youth are disproportionately harmed by voter ID laws, including a 2013 study conducted by political scientists at the University of Chicago and Washington University in St. Louis. The data showed that African Americans age 29 and under are both more likely to be asked to show ID at the polls and more likely to report that “a lack of adequate ID kept them from voting.”

Last year in Texas—where you can use a gun license to vote, but not a student ID card—a federal judge found that the state’s voter ID law could prevent hundreds of thousands of young and minority voters from casting a ballot. And North Carolina’s suppressive voter ID law was found by a federal court to “target African Americans with almost surgical precision.”

For women of color, the risk is compounded. Women are far more likely to change their names, and around nine in ten married women do not have the same name listed on their current ID that is listed on their birth certificate. Many trans women don’t have access to identification that reflects their gender.

And it’s not just voter ID laws that pose a threat for young women of color. Discriminatory programs to purge voter rolls are another “solution” in search of a problem.

Kobach’s “Crosscheck” program, for example, claims to identify the names of people who could be registered to vote in multiple states, but in fact has targeted eligible voters who have done absolutely nothing wrong. Which voters? People of color, especially young people. In states using Crosscheck, an astounding “one in six Hispanics, one in seven Asian-Americans and one in nine African-Americans” found their names on the list, facing the possibility of losing their ability to vote. These are almost entirely false positives: academic researchers found that for every “one legitimate instance of double registration” the system finds, it incorrectly identifies 200 people as being double-registered.

What makes all of this even more alarming is the fact that voting rights opponents aren’t hiding the fact that specific communities are being targeted. In October, a Trump campaign senior official admitted to having “major voter suppression operations under way” specifically targeting groups including young women and African Americans.

Let me repeat that: Trump’s campaign flat-out said that they were trying to prevent young women and African Americans from voting.

Is this an America living up to its bold promise of democracy for all?

When young women of color are prevented from participating in our elections, it inhibits our path to progress as a country. Women of color, particularly Black women, are often on the front lines of innovative, progressive change: Leading community projects. Proposing policy changes. Creating student organizations. Fighting for a better country.

We can’t afford to have these voices silenced.