VPNs Secured My Privacy: How I Regained My Confidence to Start Researching Again

With all the crazy things secretly happening on the internet, keeping my privacy safe has turned into my new found obsession. As a freelance writer, I do a lot of research when writing my articles. I write on so many different topics that my research efforts go far and wide.

Recently, I found out that I was being followed. I must tell you that it’s not the kind that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside like the ones you get on social media – now that would have been nice.

I am literally followed by people who want to get information on my whereabouts on the internet. And just like me, so many of us are being followed.

Yes, growing an audience is important for me, but not when your “audience” is the kind that is ready to pounce on you when all you’re doing is looking for information that will help back up what you want to share with others. That’s when you know something’s wrong somewhere.

Right now, the government has been keeping an eye on us. It’s not easy to comprehend in one giant swoop the implications this has on internet users. But the more you delve into it, the more uncomfortable it gets when you think about it. The reality is that there is a real life big brother who is watching what we’re doing from one of his screens.

While some people may not see this as a problem, journalists or freelance writers like myself may feel a bit self-conscious about the knowledge that we’re being watched. In fact, Pew Research Center revealed in a survey that 64 percent of investigative journalists believe that the US Government at one time or another must have tapped into their calls, emails, or online communication.

Knowing how easy it is to tap online data has led to 71 percent of investigative journalists to have no confidence in their internet service provider’s ability to safeguard their privacy. Consequently, an aggregate of 78 percent of journalists have made attempts to change the way they either share information or contact their sources.

What’s the most effective way to protect your privacy?

The statistics in the survey comes to show that lack of privacy brings about an insecurity that could, in the long run, affect the independence of the press and stifle one’s freedom to express their views or source for information.

Where this fear and uncertainty looms, it begins to overshadow your desire to research and dig deep to get information. You virtually look behind your shoulder wondering if anyone is watching and while you see no one, you know they’re there – listening, reading, and observing.

Just like me, there have been many others looking for ways to protect their privacy. Aside from the basic precautions on privacy protection, like keeping your social media accounts on private, there’s still need to go for something stronger.

The journey to privacy and rebuilding confidence in online research

Although some myths surround the use of VPNs to protect your privacy, it’s a fact they maintain some level of “anonymity” when browsing on the internet. VPNs make it difficult for others to tell what your real IP address is.

This knowledge gave me some comfort as I didn’t have to worry about the thought of someone creeping up on my business. The problem is that there are so many types of VPNs to choose from that it can be overwhelming.

I’ve been using ExpressVPN for a while. Although it gives many of the same promises that all other VPNs provide, like the most coveted privacy, it went further to add some features to fortify its effectiveness.

At first, it never occurred to me that the laws of a country could affect even the most secure of VPNs until I found out ExpressVPN's location-based advantage. I did my research and discovered that The British Virgin Islands don’t have local laws that require the retention of internet data. That’s good news, as those who do the spying aren’t private individuals but rather governments of countries.

Another thing I discovered is that most VPNs don’t protect the privacy of someone who is viewing the VPN’s homepage for the first time.

I found it strange because it was like telling “big brother” that, “Hey, I’ll check out this VPN. And I’m 100 percent sure that you can guess what I’m going to use it for.”

ExpressVPN provides a .onion address to enable you to get safe access to their website, and also allows payment via Bitcoin for even greater anonymity. You only need to share an email address, no personal details at all!

Are VPNs all you need to give you the security that you are looking for?

As a journalist or freelance writer, there is so much at stake where your privacy is not protected.

Lack of privacy not only endangers our lives, but it also endangers the lives of those who were bold enough to share the truth in their stories or articles.