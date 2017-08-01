Wage Theft Is A Crime- Don't Let It Happen To You.

Wage theft is unfortunately common within many industries in the US, and often, it is the lowest paid workers and those whose jobs are the most vulnerable who are most apt to be taken advantage of by employers.

If your employer withholds, denies or underpays your wages or employee benefits, they are guilty of wage theft.

The right to be paid wages and benefits is protected by both federal and usually, state-level laws too. In order to safeguard your rights and ensure that you are paid what you are owed, you first need to understand your rights, and how to exercise them.

Read on for a short primer on identifying wage theft, and some advice on how to proceed if it happens to you.

Identifying Different Types Of Wage Theft

Employers who are guilty of wage theft often lead employees to believe that such practice is simply a standard industry norm, and something that must be tolerated if you wish to keep your job.

Being able to identify wage theft is vital to being able to seek restitution, and below, I will outline the most common types of wage theft that employees face.

Partial Payment For Time Worked

Partial payment occurs when an employer does not pay their staff in full for the hours or days they have worked, or if they withhold a paycheck that is owed.

Working “Off The Clock”

Your employer is responsible for paying you for the entire duration of your time worked, and yet “off the clock” work is so common within certain industries-food service being a prime example-that many employees do not even realize that they are victims of wage theft.

If you are expected to start or finish work outside of your paid hours-perhaps you work in a restaurant and are expected to prep your station or clean up after your shift without pay-then you are working off the clock.

Underpayment Of Minimum Wage

If your employer pays you less than minimum wage, they are stealing from you-plain and simple. Federal minimum wage laws are currently set at $7.25 per hour, but many states also mandate higher minimum wage levels, which supersede federal requirements.

Even if you work on a commission basis rather than for a set hourly rate, your earnings should match or exceed minimum wage for the total hours you work within any given pay period.

Violations Of Overtime Laws

If you work for over forty hours per week, you are entitled to supplementary overtime pay for each additional hour. If your employer expects you to perform unpaid overtime, or does not pay your overtime at the appropriate rate, they are stealing from your wages.

Employee Misclassification

If your working role is classified as that of an independent contractor but essentially follows the working model of a direct employee, the chances are that your employer is benefiting from this employee misclassification by withholding the benefits and protections mandated for employees.

Withholding Cash, Supplementary Payments or Benefits

If your employee withholds payments or compensation from you for things such as business mileage, tips, sick pay or holiday pay, this is also wage theft.

What Can You Do If You Are A Victim Of Wage Theft?

If an employer has committed wage theft, provision is made in law under the Wage Theft Protection Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act to allow you to recoup the withheld or unpaid wages or benefits owed to you.

You can file a Wage Claim with your local Labor Commissioner’s Office, and for widespread cases of wage theft, you can report the theft as a Labor Law violation as well.

Reporting wage theft is a protected element of your workplace rights under anti-retaliation laws, meaning that your employer cannot penalize you for exercising this right. If your employer retaliates against you for reporting wage theft-such as by terminating your employment or threatening you, file a retaliation complaint to the Labor Commissioner’s Office.

Contact An Attorney For Advice And Advocacy On Wage Theft

Considering making a complaint about wage theft can be very daunting, particularly if you fear potential retaliation from your employer as a result.