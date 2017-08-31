Wait a Minute: If President Trump’s Pardon of Joe Arpaio Stands, Is the Bedrock Separation of Powers Decision in Marbury V. Madison Still Good Law?

So President Trump’s pardon of “Sheriff Joe” Arpaio, as objectionable as it may be to many, is within the Executive Powers of the office and cannot be challenged, even though on its face it appears to show President Trump's disdain for the rule of law? Because Sheriff Joe is now ex-Sheriff — having been voted out of office by the good citizens of Maricopa County — it will likely stand unchallenged. In terms of the unconstitutional “racial profiling” finding at the heart of this matter, those opposed to the pardon are encouraged to best treat it as a sort-of “one-off” that won’t really wind up hurting anyone....right?

Ike and Constitutional Precedent

Well, let’s assume for a moment that President Dwight Eisenhower — who was no fan of the Brown v. Board of Education decision of the United States Supreme Court holding that segregated public schools violated the Constitution — had announced Presidential pardons for each and every public education or other official who defied any Federal court order to proceed with enforcement of Brown.

Surely there would have been an outcry and challenge to Ike’s usurpation of the power of the Court to be, as Chief Justice John Marshall put it in the Marbury v. Madison decision early in Thomas Jefferson’s Administration, the final decider of “what the law is” — particularly in terms of what would constitute an unconstitutional exercise of power by another branch of government under the “separation of powers” principles enshrined in our nation’s founding document.

Perhaps what happened with the Arpaio pardon is not really very similar in scale or import to the Eisenhower hypothetical. Keep in mind, however, that that the most prolific, far-reaching example of official governmental “racial profiling” in United States history was the enforced racial segregation of our public schools! Who would have thought that Marbury v. Madison could be so easily moved to the dustbin of Constitutional law, and our Bill of Rights could so easily be downgraded to a mere list of Rights without Remedies by the head of the Executive Branch?

The Russia Connection

Most commentators and politicians seem concerned about the implications of the pardon for those undergoing investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team in connection with their investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential campaign. They also question whether there was any collusion between Russian actors and the Trump for President campaign. It has been widely disclosed that former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort are now in the cross-hairs of that investigation and subject to the inquiries of a Grand Jury recently empaneled in Washington, DC, in addition to one in Virginia. The speculation goes on that Flynn and Manafort may well have legal liabilities that could make them interested in turning “Fed’s evidence” and “telling what they know” about the Trump team and Russia in the context of an ultimate plea bargain. Flynn’s lawyers suggested early-on that their client may indeed have a story to tell.

Attempted Intimidation of the Special Counsel?

Commentators have suggested that the Arpaio pardon was accordingly intended to convey a Trumpian message to Flynn and Manafort — to sum up, I’ve got your back (as long as you’ve got mine). I would translate this as: You can resist any plea bargain and take your chances in Court because as long as I’m President and you’re quiet, you will never do time. In effect, the pardon was sort of a "test run" for shutting down the Russia investigation.

If that were to be the case, it’s bad enough – indeed, probably bad enough to warrant at least a draft of articles of impeachment alleging blatant abuse of Presidential power. Flynn and Manafort, however, and even others close to Trump, like his son Donald Jr. and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, are not being investigated for violating the Bill of Rights or other provisions of the United States Constitution. This is also the case with Arpaio, who, in addition to racial profiling, was often detaining Latinos without charges. Although there could well be an effective “political” response through impeachment and conviction under the Constitution for a Trump pardon of anyone accused of a Federal crime by a grand jury, there is a gap in terms of honoring the Constitutional separation of powers when it comes to the precedent set by the Arpaio pardon. This unique pardon provided clemency for a violation of the Constitution itself, and fatally undercut the ability of the Judicial branch to enforce its determination of “what the Constitution is.”

The Door Is Now More Open to Abuse of Executive Power

Absent a judicial ruling on the legitimacy of the Arpaio pardon, President Trump can now feel free to do the following to enforce his “rulings.”

n Pardon any state official that refuses to obey a Federal court order to issue a marriage license to a gay couple and thus becomes the subject of a criminal contempt of court judgment and sentence.

n Pardon any police official who engages in racial profiling by summarily arresting any participant in a Black Lives Matter rally or protest on the basis of their apparent affiliation with that movement alone, and, as above, refuses to obey a Federal court order to cease and desist such behavior.

n Pardon any persons who physically or even violently block entry to an abortion clinic and refuse to abide by a federal court order to cease and desist.

n Pardon any voter registration or other local election official that refuses to permit individuals with Hispanic names or appearance from voting in a federal election because of that official’s mere suspicion that those individuals may be undocumented person in the absence of resenting a US birth certificate, and refuses to obey a Federal Court order to halt such conduct and permit those with proper Identification under state law to vote.

Each and all of these circumstances are similar to the case of Arpaio in that a Federal court’s lawful order enforcing the Constitution’s Bill of Rights would be effectively overturned, not by the US Supreme Court ruling on appeal, but rather by an exercise of purportedly unchallengeable Executive pardon power. The Arpaio constitutional violations may now be moot, even under the Constitution itself in terms of standing to sue. The risks to the Bill of Rights and separation of powers posed by the Arpaio precedent, however, are certainly not moot, and may even transcend, in the long run, the threat that pardon poses to the integrity of the Mueller investigation.

The Threat the Arpaio Pardon Poses to the Constitution’s Bedrock Separation of Powers

Over 200 years after Marbury, many (but not all) of our legal and political commentators, editorial writers, and law professors seem so cowed by President Trump’s bombast that they have substituted mere hand-wringing for serious questioning of whether President Trump really has such untrammeled pardon power that he can provide one to an ex- Sheriff about to be sentenced for criminal contempt of a Federal District Court order for refusing to abide by the Court’s ruling. Specifically, this means Arpaio’s defiance of the order that he should desist from unconstitutional “racial profiling” of Hispanics in relation to their immigration status, without due process or probable cause.

Will some learned law professor please take up the Constitutional issues raised in the Arpaio pardon case, at least in a Law Review article? There is a case to be made.