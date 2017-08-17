Wait for it......................

I wanted to take you (the reader) away from the main topics of the headlining news back to another thing, Donald Trump questioning affirmative action. Even people in the southeast asian demographic are questioning it, but for different reasons. Nonetheless, it seems that both are not critically questioning it. Both emerge from a self-point-of-view rather than a theoretical inquiry.

Affirmative action starts too late because the studies point to a more effective rate at an earlier time. The three studies cited in the National Podcast Radio article, “The Evidence That White Children Benefit From Integrated Schools,” by Anya Kamenetz stated that: test scores are not lowered due to the mixture, a possibility of working harder and faster, and an increase in empathy while lessening prejudices. One can also consider an article, “School District Compares,” in the New York Times by Motoko Rich, Amanda Cox, and Matthew Bloch, which indicates the segregation in education prior to college causes more harm to the student. In addition, the article highlights the effects this segregation has on certain demographics. In conclusion, affirmative action is set too late because the damage accumulates in those fourteen years or so prior to the student entering into college.

At this point the solution should be obvious, start affirmative action at the start and throughout a student’s academic career till college. Then make college entrance about grades, achievements, and personal growth. Also, hopefully this leads to the desirable qualities highlighted in a National Podcast Radio article, “Social And Emotional Skills: Everybody Loves Them, But Still Can't Define Them,” by Anya Kamenetz. As an end result, one may hope that the educational gap is narrowed as well as prejudices that arise in adolescence.