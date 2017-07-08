Wait! Let Me Suck In My Stomach!

Scene: Wednesday afternoon, I was out walking feeling quite pleased with myself after surviving the Grouse Grind. The Grouse Grind is also known as “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster.” 2,830 steps of uphill climb. It was a challenging workout and the whole time my heart said "Why? Why would you do that to us???" Sorry, I digressed.

It was a beautiful day and I felt great. Then, I saw my reflection in the mirror, saw my little belly and I immediately sucked it in.

Instantly I flinched. Why did I do that? What am I trying to prove by sucking in my stomach?

It was a reflex.

I started sucking in my stomach when I was an aerobics teacher in my 20s, and I continued when I became a yoga teacher in my 30s.

I spent almost 20 years sucking in my stomach because I believed that I was more lovable if I had a flat stomach.

Sounds crazy right? Not if you were brought up with a belief that there is an "ideal" look and you are nowhere close to that.

Before I continue, let me assure you that most days, I’m quite happy with my little belly. It's soft and cute.

Background I was brought up in a culture and family where the ideal Chinese female body has the following traits: soft white skin, slim body, small eyes, long straight dark hair and thin chin.

Umm…Have you met me? I am tanned with wavy hair, big eyes and definitely not slim. I'm healthy and strong.

After years of being told “I wasn’t good enough or pretty enough”, I developed an unhealthy relationship with food. I felt guilty if I ate the "wrong" food and I spent years trying to fit into the “ideal” body image.

I’ve done it all.

Cut out carbs. Vegetarian. Ran through the pain because I ate a whole pizza the night before. (I was a long distance runner, 20 km run on a rainy day anyone?) Practiced hot yoga everyday for 40 days to help me lose weight.

Did those crazy tactics work to improve my beliefs about my body? Nope.

Brief History About Body Image in the Chinese Culture

In ancient times such as the Tang Dynasty (early 7th to 10th centuries AD), women with wide hips were considered beautiful and desirable as wide hips equate the ability to birth healthy babies.

Tang Dynasty women who had a belly and big waist were considered beautiful as that meant they were wealthy and they could afford to eat.

Things started to change during the Song dynasty where small hips were desirable. It became more prevalent during the Qing dynasty where the beauty traits I mentioned above were established.

However, during the 1950s to 1970s, especially during the Cultural Revolution where makeup was strictly forbidden, women wanted to look like men so they had short hair.

After the late 1970s, when China opened trade to the world, the modern day standard of beauty came into place.

FYI Due to the obsession of obtaining fair-skin, many Asian women are buying skin-whitening products which include creams and pills.

Common Remarks I Hear From Female Clients & Friends

I hate my belly rolls. My thighs rub together when I walk, that's why I don't wear dresses. The only reason I exercise is so that I can eat whatever I want. No one will love me because I am fat.

Ladies, a few things...

First, stop clicking on those ads and products on social media that promise you the “perfect” body. Those ads that promise if you “drink this for 30 days” or “do these abs exercises for 30 days” you will look fabulous!

What these ads and products are saying is “You are not enough."

Second, Release the need to fit into an "ideal" body type. If you know you need to change, do it for yourself. Do it because you want to age well. Do it because you respect your body.

Not because you think you have to look a certain way to be accepted and to be loved. Not because of what society tells you.

Respect your body and start listening to it. Eat foods that are nourishing for your body and move daily. Spend time in nature or in your garden. Nourish your mind, body and spirit. Reduce your stress levels.

You are more than enough.

Third, know that You are not alone and stop worrying about what people think.

I spent 10 years in the fitness industry and 12 years in the yoga industry. In my experience, most people are too concerned about their own bodies to worry about yours.

The LAST 10 pounds I have a friend who has lost over 100 pounds and when I saw her recently, she mentioned that she’s practising yoga five times a week, she runs 10 km four times a week and she eats less than 1,500 calories each day.

I asked her “why?” She’s fit and strong. “I just need to lose the last 10 pounds. Then I will be accepted.” “By Who?” I asked. "Everyone."

The truth is that when you are comfortable in your body, you appreciate what it can do for you and you respect it.

You cannot wish your thoughts away, you’ve got to work on it and change your mindset. You have to figure out where your body image issues came from. Then seek help.

You do not have to do it alone.

Only YOU can give yourself the permission to love your body.

Some thoughts are deeply entrenched in my psyche.

Occasionally, I will stare at my closet and think “nothing” fits! Or I hate my arms!

I eat healthy most of the time and I exercise because I want to age well. I move daily because it is good for my soul. Most importantly, I know that I need to love myself before anyone else will.

My body does not define who I am.

I am human and some days are hard.

When old habits show up or when I feel down, I seek help. I talk to someone. When I am hormonal, I give myself permission to eat a bit of Häagen-Dazs ice-cream. I allow myself to feel all of my feelings.