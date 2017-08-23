Waiting in the Path of Totality

On Monday, adventurers descended on viewing spots in the path of totality. They sought scientific observations, spiritual awakenings, and well-timed photos. Thousands poured into rural areas hoping to avoid bosses, traffic, and city lights. Many found themselves in small communities with time to spare before the grand spectacle. I was one of those people.

One hour northwest of Topeka, Muscotah, Kansas is home to Joe Tinker, one general store, and possibly the world’s largest baseball –yet to be verified. Muscotah, whose name comes from the Kickapoo Native American word for “prairie,” has fewer than 175 residents.

For two hours, 80 strangers waited for the eclipse. We drove Priuses and Ford trucks, came from New York City and Topeka, and couldn’t pronounce “Muscotah.” Volunteers served a special meal at the general store, and locals brought toilet paper for the bathroom. We shared political romanticisms and pasta recipes. The moon eventually blocked the sun, but the truly extraordinary moment was the one when we had nothing to do but talk to each other.

Richard Minear lives in Kansas City.

Richard Minear, 70.

Richard Minear hugs like he’s known you for years. He’s on year 11 of retirement from HallMark cards and quips the “good thing is that I don’t have to get up every morning or do anything, the bad thing is sleeping with my wife.”

Richard is part of the Kansas Explorers Club because he likes the empty house when his wife and sister go on regional explorations. He thinks Kansas is beautiful, and likes telling coastal visitors that crop circles are alien landing spots as “they don’t even know the difference!”

A big man in dark blue overalls, Richard doesn’t care much about astrology or science, but happily made the drive. “I’ll never see it again and I’ve never seen one before this.” He peers nervously at his iPhone, tilting his wire glasses.

Richard doesn’t care about the stars in Hollywood, either. “Most of them messed {up} their careers with this Trump stuff,” he says about celebrities who backed Hillary Clinton leading up to the November election. A mosquito lands on my leg, and Richard chuckles. “Where it was on your leg I wouldn’t hit it for fear of retribution.”

We get into politics. The retiree was excited to see President Trump win in November and believes Hillary knew of her loss long before November 9th. “That’s why she canceled the fireworks.”

In general, Richard thinks the country is far better off than it was six months ago. “The stock market is up, which helps retired people, employment is better, and they are stopping stuff at the border.”

But the recent anti-Trump, anti-racism, anti-Nazi protests bother Richard. He’s adamant that the protestors in Charleston got paid -and saw the job offerings on Craigslist. And about “those {Confederate} statues. The only way we’re going to get rid of the communists tearing down our country is to let {the protestors} kill each other.”

Richard and I hold our ISO glasses and wait for the countdown. It feels like we are looking through very different lenses.

Krystall and Dave Barnes live in Great Bend, Kansas.

Krystall and Dave Barnes, 55 and 63.

Aries and Scorpios “aren’t supposed to mix.” But after meeting in art school –Krystall a student, and Dave a professor—Krystall Barnes says the combination works “just fine.” She likes his long stories, and he likes her strong will. From Great Bend, Kansas, the couple drove four hours to Muscotah. They are new empty-nesters, and she says “we’re getting to know each other again. This is a first date for us.”

The Barnes are not rookies. Krystall recounts the 1979 eclipse in detail, and Dave likes to study the phenomenon. But he urges others to not speculate for a bigger political or astrological sign. “I think we can project significance into any big event. Personally, my hope is the eclipse will be meaningful, maybe even spiritual.”

The rain picks up, and we scoot across the picnic table, hoping the sun will reveal itself. “I wish that everything since Election Day was just the Twilight Zone and we go back to President Obama,” says Krystall.

Dave teases, “That’s good for HuffPost. Those guys want to hear that.”

Krystall and Dave are active Democrats and hold a minority opinion in Great Bend. Last summer they staffed a Democratic Party booth at the Kansas State Fair. Krystall says she felt “vulnerable” and received yells and jeers. “It was enlightening but it wasn’t all that fun.”

Although they are part of the “the silent minority,” Krystall learned more people voted for Clinton in Great Bend than expected. “They whisper, they’re in hiding.” The two don’t know if they will volunteer this year.

The two think deeply about the past election and Kansas politics. “You meet a lot of wonderful, generous people here. It’s hard to see how they can be involved in what I perceive to be a self-centered view of the world. But you learn, underneath all that, that we’re all people with the same desires –to live good lives and have happy children.”

The rain clears, and it’s not all serious. “Once the Democrats had a barbeque in Great Bend,” says Dave. “The six of us had a great time.”

Terry Huntley is pictured selling "Total Eclipse Commerative Eggs," which have a "bright yellow orb in the middle surrounded by a white aura.”

Terry Huntley, 73.

I’m drawn to a small man sitting alone and drinking Pepsi with a straw “to protect his teeth.” Terry Huntley knows everything about any horse stolen, building erected, or marriage ended in Muscotah. A few years ago, Terry unearthed bottles of Dr. Hostetter’s alcoholic bitters dating back to 1881, when Kansas went dry almost 40 years before national prohibition.

Terry doesn’t think Kansans are as pure as they once were. He cites rising opioid use, and recounts when local boys stole gallons of ammonia from the Co-op for meth.

The community has shrunk since he arrived in 1982. “At that time, we had a functioning gas station, garage, and a hardware store.” Terry thinks people would consider moving to Muscotah if he could build a six-unit house in the lot near his house, and he’s glad to see today’s visitors.

Today is Terry’s first eclipse. But he’s “less absorbed by stars and planets, and more by history and current affairs.” As a firearms dealer, Terry says he needs to stay current. “I get a lot of right-wing news. I like Mike Hukabee, Breitbart, and I miss Walter Williams.”

Terry gladly voted for President Trump and is happy to see “more employment and less EPA.” He’s vocal about his disdain for regulation, of both firearms and natural resources. I learn that Muscotah is in the watershed of the Delaware River. Terry recounts the EPA doing a fertilizer study, and pushing “crazy regulation.” “Turns out two cups of the so-called poison had the same effect on your body as table salt,” he says. “These things happen all the time.”

Terry prefers not to guess about the future. He didn’t “take too much belief in global warming” until he learned about its’ effects on caribou migration patterns. He straightens his overalls. “There might be something to it. But putting restrictions on Americans won’t help.”

Shouts of excitement draw us out of climate tribulations and back to Muscotah, where we are ten minutes fro a once in a lifetime experience. But the sky is clouded over, and the rain has returned. The total eclipse will happen but what we see is limited.

We escape conflict by surrounding ourselves with like-minded people. As Americans increasingly seek neighborhoods that fit their politics, the cultural and political divide between rural and urban America grows. We are becoming day visitors in each other’s towns.

At the last minute, my group traveled north with hopes of better weather. I don't know if the sky cleared in Muscotah or if Richard, Krystall, Dave, and Terry found what they were seeking. But something drew them there, and we all witnessed the spectacle without wearing glasses.

Muscotah is the birthplace of Joe Tinker, who helped win the 1908 World Series for the Chicago Cubs. The town built the 20-foot-wide baseball in 2013 from an old steel water tower tank.