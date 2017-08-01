Walk of Hope: Footsteps to fight to depression in Southampton

The Hope for Depression Research Foundation, the leading nonprofit organization focused solely on depression, are hosting their second annual Walk of Hope + 5k Run to Defeat Depression on Saturday, August 5th. The USA Track and Field sanctioned event will raise awareness and funds for advanced depression research with every dollar raised going directly to research.

HDRF's Founder Audrey Gruss will lead participants of runners, walkers and all supporters of all ages on a beautiful route around Lake Agawam in Southampton Village. Millennial philanthropists Toby Milstein and Larry Milstein are junior chairs of this high-spirited, family-focused, inspiring and fun event. The first 500 participants will receive a keepsake event hat; and prizes will be awarded for best time in different age categories as well as for the top individual fundraiser and top fundraising team.

Audrey Gruss founded HDRF in April 2006 in memory of her mother Hope, who struggled with clinical depression. Today, HDRF is the leading nonprofit organization focused solely on depression research. The World Health Organization has declared depression as the leading cause of disability worldwide, but despite its prevalence, depression is still misunderstood, underfunded and under-researched. The mission of the HDRF is to fund innovative neuroscience research into the origins, medical diagnosis, new treatments, and prevention of depression and its related mood disorders - bipolar disorder, postpartum depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety disorder and suicide. To date, HDRF has provided more than $20 million through over 125 grants for accelerated breakthrough depression research that promises to lead to new and better medications and treatments. Register online by clicking here or call 212.676.3205.