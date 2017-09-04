Walk On: A world traveler reveals how to get on with life in the midst of all this muck

Karl Bushby has broken records, found faith and escaped death on his nearly 18-year-long journey across the world on foot. He is the first person known to have swum, trekked and skidded his way across The Bering Straight, the often-dangerous land bridge of ice that connects Russia to Alaska, and an ancient pathway that many historians believe could have possibly led Native Americans to North America from Asia, roughly 14,000 years ago. During his travels, the adventurer has learned a thing or two about the world and those who inhabit it. Here are five things he wants you to know right now about humans and this place we all call home.

I met Karl Bushby in 2014 at an elementary school in Oklahoma where he was giving children a geography lesson. He served as a guest lecturer for a day while on his way trekking the world on foot. Bushby started his walk in 1999 for the same reason many world travelers leave home: to think ... to escape ... to explore. And yet, there I was with my camera, microphone and notepad; a glaring reminder that in the 21st century's age of information, it is all too rare an occasion to escape the public eye.

But my presence didn't faze the 47-year-old British army veteran. Once he noticed the media he made up his mind to use it for a noble purpose.

"Perhaps the most surprising conclusion I've come to about the world's problems is that solutions likely lie within the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields," Bushby said over a skype session from his tent in Mongolia. "So I decided to try to use my story, the media, whatever resources I have, to empower our youth to save our planet and, quite frankly, to save one another, using the tools found in these specific fields."

Bushby founded The Virtual Public Aerospace Career Concept (VPACC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to students who are interested in pursuing careers in STEM fields. VPACC promises to support their efforts through awarding scholarships, hosting camps and establishing schools across the world.

The adventurer expects to return home to Hull, England on foot in about three years where he says he'll dedicate the rest of his life committed to enjoying time spent with family, friends and comrades involved in VPACC. He hopes to share the lessons he's learned on his journey with his future students. Here are five he shared with me.

1. The world is mostly a good place filled with friendly people.

"As a soldier you see the worst in mankind; you see the worst of everything," Bushby said. "At 21 that was my world view; that the world was cold and that humanity was as well. But then I started my journey. My father and I agreed that if I could make it through where I started, in South America, that I would continue," Bushby said. The British army veteran was broke and literally ate from trash cans in the beginning.

"I got awfully sick; I was really knocking on death's door," Bushby said. "Then a doctor in a nearby village took me into his home. He fed me, clothed me, nursed me back to health and then wished me the best of luck with the rest of my travels. He asked for nothing in return. A hundred more similar experiences to that one restored my faith in humanity. I determined that the thin layer of cultures that separates us from one another is just that-incredibly minimal; very thin. We are more alike than we are different and those of us who are good outnumber those of us who are bad."

2. The world is a safe place monitored by a 24-hour news cycle that does a poor job of balancing coverage of bad news with good news.

Cultivation theory is a fancy term in the field of journalism research that suggests that the more television a person watches, the more likely they are to believe that the real world mirrors what they see on TV. It follows, then, that if what a person sees on TV is mostly negative, they are likely to believe that the real world is negative as well. Bushby might not have used the actual terminology to describe this phenomena but his definition and intuition was spot on.

"We have this 24-hour news cycle that cannot afford not to report on the daunting, damaging and dangerous realities of life. However, perhaps unintentionally, perhaps due to pressure from TV executives who are focused only on ratings, reporters don't seem to balance the bad news with the good news. In fact, you hardly see any good news on TV today," Bushby said.

"And yet the world is filled with it. It is filled with good, wonderful news that simply doesn't make headlines. The few incidents of horror go on replay 24 hours a day and it's making us scared, sick and stuck behind our front doors."

The only remedy, Bushby said, is to open the door, walk out and explore the world for ourselves.

3. The world is a small place...and it's shrinking by the minute.

"I hear people today talk about how to prepare for globalization and even how to build walls and create laws to avoid it. Policymakers would like to enter the global marketplace only when it's beneficial to them. The reality is globalization is a force of its own that is occurring and advancing at this very minute. The beautiful thing is that if we are not terrified of it and the realities it dares us to confront...possible scarcity of resources, an overpopulated world, the emergence of challenging technology and even the mixing of cultures and religions for example, we can use globalization for the good of mankind. One thing that is certain, however, is that we cannot avoid it and I am afraid that if the United States keeps trying to, your country will be left behind."

4. Travel is good for your health

"The aches and pains are always there," Bushby said with a sigh that echoed both submission and humor. "But they are there for the 50-year-old who never leaves his couch also. Pain is a part of life whether you're in Britain or Mongolia."

But there is a difference between those who embrace the pain, uncertainty and fear that often accompany traveling to the unknown and those who do not, and that difference can be seen on a molecular level.

A study conducted by the U.S. Travel Agency revealed that traveling can positively affect our physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing, can improve our immune systems and even prolong the aging process.

5. Books are not dead

They may be dead weight, according to Bushby, but that's why he listens to audio books on his travels instead of carrying around hard covers. At first glance, the 1974 children's book: Stories from Nature: 31 Animal Tales published by Golden Press and written by Jane Werner Watson, may appear rather ordinary when compared with books of the like.

The book with its appealing and familiar gold rim might seem like another introductory book for small children; one that introduces a new animal on each page and promises to hold a toddler or infants attention for all but a few seconds at most. But when Bushby's mother read the book to him at night a chord was struck. Bushby wanted to see these animals and places in person and not just on the pages of a book.

The book left such a lasting impression on Bushby that he would recall it on his darkest days as a soldier in Ireland and on his happiest days walking across America's great plains and South America's dense rainforests.

As famous 19th century American poet, Emily Dickinson once said, "there is no frigate like a book, to take us lands away."

Today Bushby and a band of friends and fellow adventurers he's met along his travels are in Mongolia planning to take the paths of the ancient Silk Road to lead them from Asia to Europe. The paths were once followed by merchants who traded goods between both continents as early as 120 B.C.E. To keep up with Busby or his nonprofit organization, follow him on twitter at @bushby3000 or @VPACCSim or visit http://www.vpacconcept.org/.

Karl Bushby Karl Bushby and friend and fellow adventurer, Dimitri Keiffer, take a photo on the Bering Strait

Karl Bushby Karl Bushby bares frigid temperatures on the Bering Strait

Karl Bushby Karl Bushby matches his hand to the hand print of a polar bear on the Bering Strait