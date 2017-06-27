Walker Evans and the Crisis of American Journalism

I was at the Pompidou Museum in Paris the other day where there is a marvelous retrospective on the work of Walker Evans, one of the greatest photographers of the 20th century. Evens was self-taught and the massive exhibit traces his evolution from his first fledgling attempts to the creation of iconic image. The most famous are his photographs of poor Southerners during the Great Depression.

There was also a documentary film in which an elderly Evans mused about his work. He said, “The photographer must not interpose art in the way of the art.” The photographer should let the images live on their own without imbuing them with the artist’s individual take. That way those who view his pictures can make their own honest evaluation of what the images mean.

As I heard Evans say those words, I thought that’s what journalism is supposed to do. The reporter should work diligently to give a fair and honest rendering of what happened and let the reader draw his own conclusions. That’s how I was trained five decades ago at the Columbia University School of Journalism.

In the age of Trump, this traditional form of modern journalism is giving away to the most strident advocacy. Much of the national media are obsessed with bringing President Trump down. That may be an honorable goal, but not if in doing so journalism loses much of what made it a true profession.

At the White House Correspondents dinner this April, any number of speakers condemned President Trump for his attacks on the media. Comedian Hasan Minhaj had his full share of anti-Trump jokes, but he also savaged elements of the media including USA Today, C-Span and MSNBC.

Bob Woodward did not spare the president either, but he also said what were by far the most original and important words of the evening. “We need to understand, to listen, to dig,” the celebrated reporter said. “Like politicians and presidents, sometimes, perhaps too frequently, we make mistakes and go too far. When that happens, we should own up to it..reporters should display modesty and humility, bending over backwards and sincerely, not only to be fair but to demonstrate to people we cover that we intend and will be fair.”

While this event was going on at the Washington Hilton, President Trump was giving a speech to true believers in Harrisburg. He attacked the media especially the New York Times with unrelieved viciousness. He said the paper “sold their beautiful ‘New York Times’ building in Manhattan, a cathedral to journalism, such a beautiful, beautiful building, for around $130 million. And a group that bought it later sold it for approximately $500 million. And now they live in a very ugly office building in a crummy location. Next they buy the "Boston Globe" newspaper with losses for $1.3 billion, invest millions and millions and millions of dollars to get it going, and in the end they sell it for zero. They give it away.”

The next day the Washington Post and New York Times wrote about Ninhaj’s attacks on Trump, but did not mention his negative comments about the media. The papers mentioned Woodward’s defense of journalism and attack on Trump, but not one word of his impassioned plea for responsible journalism. In writing about Trump’s speech, America’s leading newspaper did not even mention Trump’s remarks about the Times. As for the Washington Post, which has a special column largely directed to evaluating the truth of falseness of the president’s various statements, there was not one word about his allegations concerning the Times squandering its fortune.

I’ve been watching the media with mounting dismay. On the evening after the attack on Republican lawmakers practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball game, the members decided to go ahead with the event. In a country polarized beyond measure, it was an important moment, and I decided to watch part of it on CNN. Before the first pitch was thrown out lawmakers from both parties gathered around second base and knelt in silent prayer.

I was so moved by this that I thought to pray too, but the CNN commentator continued to talk. That was so upsetting that I decided to switch to MSNBC, but that network wasn’t even covering the event. It was simply Chris Matthews caterwauling away. So, I turned finally to Fox News, a network I rarely watch. Their camera stood a respectful distance from the lawmakers and there was silence.