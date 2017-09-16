Walking Back from Tragedy

Imagine being overcome with grief and personal tragedy. Imagine only leaving your bed to go to work and then anxiously awaiting for the workday to end so that you could return home to bed. Diana Liberto can. Diana was overcome by grief and personal tragedy when her father died tragically, two weeks later her uncle also died tragically and her mother suffered a heart attack shortly thereafter.

Diana realized that life’s circumstances had paralyzed her and she knew she needed to find a way to regain her once active life. She hired a personal trainer she had previously worked out with to walk with her before work in hopes of rebuilding her energy level. A few days into her morning walks she noticed that she was feeling significantly better and was pulling out of her personal darkness. This caused an idea to enter her head that kept her up at night...what if walking could help heal other wounded hearts and inspire the human spirit.

Photo Credit: Diana Liberto

Diana learned first hand that as Greek physician Hippocrates said, “Walking is man’s best medicine.” The comfort she found in walking, talking and listening led her to leave her Fortune 100 career and launch WalkMyMind. WalkMyMind’s mission is to motivate people to movement through walking by engaging the mind, body and spirit. To bring the healing and creative power of walking to everyone.

WalkMyMind can improve one’s physical and mental well-being, health, productivity and creativity. It also creates connections and fosters engagement. And it does so in an all-in-one App. The App features a seamless combination of both fitness and podcast apps all in one place. WalkMyMind is presently a customized corporate engagement program that provides entertainment, education and corporate communications via “Walkcasts", audio books, live-walks, and live-talks. Additionally, WalkMyMind hopes to bring together a community of walkers, thinkers, listeners and talkers to share stories, learning and recommendations.

WalkMyMind

WalkMyMind includes such notable speakers as Matthew Quick - Author of Silver Linings Playbook and Bill Knoedelseder who is best known for his book I'm Dying Up Here which was adapted into Jim Carey’s new Showtime series. Other notable speakers include: Siggy Flicker - relationship expert and cast member of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey sharing her thoughts on healing as a nation since the election; The Amazing Kreskin speaking on OJ Simpson; Will Ontiveros from Khloe Kardashian's Revenge Body; Desmond Child, Grammy nominated songwriter/producer; Tony Luke- restaurateur and TV host/actor/musician; and Linda Kuepper, Co- Founder and CEO of Autism Cares Foundation speaking on resources for Autistic adult children. WalkMyMind will also feature contributors from CNN, Forbes, Dr. OZ, Access Hollywood, The Today Show, Bravo, Orange is The New Black, FOX, True Blood, Gilmore Girls and more.

Members of the WalkMyMind community can create interesting challenges like, “Who can walk to the audio version of War and Peace the fastest” or employees can walk together while listening to a talk from the company CEO. They will also be able to share, follow and chat with other walkers. WalkMyMind syncs with Google Fit, IOS HealthKit, and Fitbit in seconds.

Diana Liberto said she “created WalkMyMind to help people -- to help them get up and out the door.” She believes the interesting content found on WalkMyMind will make it easier for people to walk. WalkMyMind members will simultaneously improve their mind and body.

WalkMyMind will soon be available to consumers on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Additional information on WalkMyMind’s rollout can be found at http://walkmymind.com/.