'Walking Dead' Creator Says 'Old Rick' Will Be Explained In Season Premiere

A week after the Season 8 trailer landed at Comic-Con ― sending viewers into hysterics over the final shot of Rick waking up as a much older man ― the show’s creator is stoking the flames.
At a Television Critics Association panel held Saturday in Beverly Hills, California, “Walking Dead” executive producer and comic series creator Robert Kirkman said that the “old Rick” scene will be explained in the first episode of Season 8, but inferred that fans of the comic book series may be taken aback, referencing a “time jump” plot point that many are expecting.
“Or was it the time jump? I don’t know, maybe it was Rick waking up from his coma. Wouldn’t that be weird? That is an intriguing tidbit that we did throw out there on purpose, and we’re hoping that people continue to question how it is that fits into the story line and what it is. Comic book fans know where a scene that kind of looked like that would fall, but it also doesn’t seem like we would be getting to that just yet if you were a comic book fan, so there’s a mystery to that.”
Season 8 of “Walking Dead” premieres Oct. 22 on AMC.
H/t ComicBookMovie
