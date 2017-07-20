With its prestigious 100th episode on the way, it’s a big year for “The Walking Dead” at San Diego Comic-Con, but a recent tragedy in “The Walking Dead” family is all anyone’s thinking about right now.

In the wake of stuntman John Bernecker’s death, “The Walking Dead” is cancelling all Comic-Con press events, reports Entertainment Tonight.

(The cast will now only participate in a panel and autograph sessions.)

The 33-year-old stuntman died earlier this month after sustaining injuries from falling off of a balcony in a stunt that went wrong. An investigation into his death is ongoing.

Following the accident, there was an outpouring of love and sorrow from Bernecker’s “Walking Dead” coworkers.

Deep sorrow today, and for every tomorrow. Love, respect, and condolences to johns family, and friends. He will be forever missed. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) July 14, 2017

Ahead of the Comic-Con panel, AMC released the premiere date for “The Walking Dead” Season 8 (Oct. 22) along with some art for the new season.