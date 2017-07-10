Walmart Makes An Impact at ESSENCE Festival 2017

The 23rd annual Essence Festival presented by Coca Cola commenced on July 1 with dozens of activations, speakers, and a vivacious shopping experience. An estimated 450,000 people attended the festival from all over the U.S. and abroad, participating in this year’s theme #WokeWonderland. Other major sponsors including AT&T, Ford, McDonald’s, State Farm and Walmart offered free giveaways at their respective stages.

Walmart, most eminently, activated their “More Power To You” campaign, featuring a festival opening day parade, a pop up shop featuring visual artist Laolu Senbanjo, and ten thousand dollars in donations to New Orleans local organizations. The streets of downtown New Orleans were enlivened by the “More Power To You” festival opening day parade withal sponsored by Walmart. Step dancers featured in the anticipated documentary “Step,” and members of New Orleans’ Roots of Music band joined many special guests along the parade route.

The “More Power To You” campaign was born out of Walmart’s commitment to deliver tech-enabled shopping experiences for their customers, particularly Black women.

“One of the things we are trying to do this year at ESSENCE festival with the Walmart Pop Up shop is be able to show that we have the assortment of brands, whether it be hair care or skincare, that’s for black women. That we have the shades that work for her,” said Regine Moore, Walmart’s Director of Multicultural Marketing.

Captured by Maya Chakravarti Discussing the Sacred Art of the Ori and “Everything is my Canvas” motto with Laolu in Walmart Pop Up Shop Supply Room

Furthermore, the Walmart Pop Up Shop offered free live body paintings by visual artist, Laolu. “My art is the art of Essence. The sacred art of the Ori…. A dance between paint and flesh,” he said. Many festival goers were seen rocking his art on their bodies throughout the 3-day festival drawing attention to Walmart’s mission to offer Black women with empowering products and ample accommodations to get all their shopping needs met.

