Ethics Chief Who Battled Trump Administration Announces Resignation

WASHINGTON ― Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub Jr. announced his resignation on Thursday, effective later this month. He is planning to join the Campaign Legal Center, a nonprofit group.

Shaub’s resignation marks the culmination of a months-long battle between the federal government’s top ethics official and President Donald Trump, who once promised to “drain the swamp” of corruption in Washington.

Shaub’s office, which was created in the wake of the Watergate scandal, typically works closely with presidential administrations to resolve possible conflicts of interest. But Shaub, a Barack Obama appointee who joined the ethics office as an attorney under the George W. Bush administration, struggled to connect with the Trump transition team after the election. At one point, he resorted to sending out a series of desperate-sounding tweets to get Trump’s attention.

Trump announced in January that he would give control of his business empire to his adult sons, becoming the first president in the modern era to refuse to divest or separate himself from holdings with potential conflicts. Shaub sharply criticized the plan for failing to meet the standard that “every president of the past four decades has met.”

Nonetheless, Shaub, whose term was set to end in 2018, persisted in trying to do his job, becoming something of an unlikely bureaucratic hero. When special counselor Kellyanne Conway urged Fox News viewers to buy products from Ivanka Trump’s fashion line in February — which appeared to flagrantly violate federal ethics rules — Shaub told the White House that disciplinary action was warranted. (The White House didn’t follow his advice.)

Trump also nominated people with enormously complex financial holdings to key Cabinet positions. Reince Priebus, Trump’s chief of staff, tried to publicly blame Shaub’s office for the slow rate at which the White House has filled key positions. But Shaub noted that some of the Trump administration’s nominees pushed back against the government’s ethics requirements with “a ferocity we’ve not previously seen.”

Another clash with Shaub’s office came after it directed officials in April to release information about ethics waivers that may have been granted to ex-lobbyists working in the Trump administration. Instead, the White House questioned OGE’s legal authority to request the information, and sought to stay the inquiry. (OGE does not do investigations or have enforcement power.) This action drew a lengthy response from Shaub, who declined to suspend the ethics inquiry, calling the request “highly unusual.”