Wang Jianlin Transfuses 100% Equity of Wanda Media Into Wanda Cinema LineT

TANG SHIHUA

(Yicai Global) July 11 --- Wang Jianlin, China's richest man, will inject a 100 percent stake of his Dalian Wanda Group Co.’s film and television subsidiary, Wanda Media Co., into its cinema business company Wanda Cinema Line Co. [SHE:002739] -- formerly Wanda Film Holding Co., the holding company set up to deal with all the group's film-related assets, thus further integrating the assets of Wang's film imperium.

Wanda Cinema Line announced this July 10th, but gave no financial details of the deal.

Wanda Media’s business includes film and TV program development, investment, production, marketing, and distribution, and it is committed to overseas film and television business development.

Notable works by Wanda Cinema Line, in its previous incarnation as Wanda Film and Television Media include such blockbusters as Police Story 2013, an action thriller film with international movie star Jackie Chan in the lead role and sleeper hit Goodbye Mr. Loser, a time-travel comedy that swept up USD228 million domestically in 2015.