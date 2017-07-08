Want a Job? Become a Specialist, Not a Generalist

Technology has allowed different businesses and companies to influence specialized workers on a project by project basis, segmenting work for the specialists and generalists. Since work differs from project to project, companies are forced to hire generalists instead of specialists. As a result, the specialists are forced to take on generalist roles and generalists are forced to do specialized work, causing both groups to underperform.

Technology and automation are creating an opportunity to better match work with people who are specialized to do it. Any work that can be done on a computer is now being done online. When you walk to any contemporary office building employees are spending most of their day on the computer. The rise of cloud collaboration tools and automation is creating a great opportunity to better match work and people who are specialized to do it, irrespective of location.

As companies and businesses are adopting the concept of matching the projects to specific workers, the value of specialists dramatically increases. Instead of hiring a generalist, firms will outsource certain aspects of work to freelancers. Its known that already 34% of the workforce is made up of freelancers. In turn, to become a specialist who can capitalize on this trend, workers will have to master deep work – deliberately practicing something for extended periods of time.

Cal Newport, the author of Deep Work, stresses the importance of being unplugged and free from distractions for “deep work” that would be considered cognitively demanding but not for relationship-based work, like sales. I interviewed Bram Warshafsky, the founder of 5Crowd - a company that leverages this model and has become an expert in deep, specialized work. They structure their entire organization on deep vs. relationship based work. At their headquarters, a noisy bustling environment, they complete 100% of their relationship based work via generalist FTEs.

However, 5Crowd outsources 100% of their deep work to a network of freelancers with specialized skill sets in over 150 countries. This provides the freelancers the opportunity to customize everything right from their morning routine, music to their software preferences. In short, they can optimize their microenvironment for deep work; it’s a feat that just isn’t possible in the office settings.

“Anything you do on a computer can now be done online, if you walk into an office everyone is on a computer anyway – there are cultural reasons for staying in-office but that is shifting away” - Bram Warshafsky

5Crowd’s theory on the future of work was immediately proved when they landed Budweiser as a client on day one. That same thesis has held true almost 4 years later by beating competitors that are 100x their size and having 100’s of F500 clients including Microsoft, Twitter, and McDonald's.