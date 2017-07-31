Want Immediate Benefits From Diversity and Inclusion? Here’s How

By Terry Soto, Strategy Consultant and Author of Marketing to Hispanics: A Strategic Approach to Assessing and Planning Your Initiative.

Over the last several weeks, I’ve been speaking with lots of corporate folks as I do research for a new book I’m writing. And, as I ask my list of questions, I realize that companies are getting better and better at creating a culture of diversity and inclusion. They’re getting better at being more inclusive and more accepting of diverse cultures, genders and sexual preferences. Companies continue to research and learn how to improve their processes and frameworks. They hire consultants in search for innovative ideas and platforms. They explore how diversity and inclusion exists in global markets.

For example, at one U.S. based fast food multinational, diversity and inclusion is intent on creating educational platforms for their U.S. operations while also working on understanding diversity and inclusion frameworks which could work internationally. At a multinational CPG company, they vehemently defend the company’s “extremely” inclusive culture and speak to a well-defined diversity and inclusion framework which the company follows religiously.

But here’s where companies are falling short. They seem to be planning and implementing diversity and inclusion frameworks for their own sake.

Very few companies are developing strategies to hire culturally diverse employees based on a needs analysis of where cultural and gender diversity would be most helpful to the organization and its customers.

When I work on operational assessment projects with my clients, one of our goals is to identify where there are diversity gaps within the company’s value chain. We observe and ask ourselves which positions should be filled with culturally diverse employees and we create a hiring action plan that managers in those areas and HR work to implement.

Sometimes we find it’s possible to move culturally diverse employees from one area in the company to a different area where their skills are more beneficial to the company. For instance, we have formed teams of customer service representatives by recruiting from within the organization to handle customer service calls in several languages including, of course, English.

Sometimes, culturally diverse employees can also be given additional responsibilities along with a differential pay increase to close a cultural diversity gap. Other times, clients tap culturally diverse employees already in the organization for key management positions where they can provide greater value. Other positions which would benefit from having a culturally diverse employee and can’t be filled from within are communicated to HR so the right candidates can be found.

The idea here is to derive value from diversity and inclusion immediately from the culturally diverse employees already in the company or which can be hired. The idea, is to be more strategic and intentional with our diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Think about how your organization can optimize their operation to deliver relevant customer experiences that delight a greater proportion of consumers. Making sure culturally diverse employees are in the right place is a powerful way to ensure your company’s ability to do so.

So, ask yourself where your organization might benefit from greater cultural diversity. When you think about how your company operates, where would diverse cultural insights help you create greater relevance for your customers.

Think about how your customers engage with your employees and ask how the experience could be enhanced either in person, on the phone or online. These areas could be call centers, claims departments, sales departments, chat representatives, and those individuals who answer customer online inquiries.

Now think about how you can optimize what is developed behind the scenes. Could innovation be more relevant and provide greater value if your insights were more culturally diverse? What about packaging? What about product extensions? What about new product development? What about sales strategies? What about marketing and promotional programs you offer your customers for their customers?

You get the point. There are dozens of areas where having cultural diversity could add tremendous value if we stop to think objectively of the possibilities, defined the needs and hired more intentionally and strategically.