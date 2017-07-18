Want more freedom in your business? Try these things!

As entrepreneurs we often like to say, “f- the rules!”.

I’m a rebel at heart. Like my hair, I’m pretty much untameable.

I do what I love and love what I do. I also value having time to spend with my family. But… confession time. I also love a good system. I love to leverage.

On a recent call, a client of mine expressed his desire to map out his whole year. He said, “Successful people have the next 12 months planned”.

I’m going to put my hand up and say I’m one of those people. I have a colour coded spreadsheet and everything. It has my work dates, public holidays, launches, events… Okay, I’m a spreadsheet nerd. You got me.

When I showed him my spreadsheet in the hopes of explaining how easy it was, his stomach flip-flopped.

I remembered that part of the allure of becoming coaches and thought leaders for a lot of people is freedom, especially if we’ve left corporate. Our initial reaction might be to take anything that looks like it even resembles corporate structure, chuck it in a metal drum and set it on fire.

But here’s the thing, structure can create more freedom in your business. If you do it in a way that suits you.

So, I’m going to share four really simple things you can do today to add more structure to business that will actually save you time and give you more freedom.

BLOCK OUT YOUR HOLIDAYS IN YOUR CALENDAR

Let’s start with the calendar example. Planning out 12 months in advance might seem impossible. That’s why we’re just going to do one easy thing. Start with the holidays.

For me, the first thing I do when I’m planning out my calendar is I block out school holidays and public holidays.

This shows me the actual time I have left to work on my business. I find knowing this helps me to be more focused and get shit done and I’m more likely to actually honour my holidays.

More focused during “work” time. More fun during holiday time. That’s a win-win!

CREATE A REUSABLE RESOURCE

Do you find yourself repeating something to your clients? Does it take up time during your sessions when you could be delving deeper?

I love reusable resources. And, over time, I have built up an impressive library of stuff, including full online courses.

But you don’t need to go that extreme to get started.

Maybe you spend time explaining to new clients your hours, how you work, etc. Can you create a “Working with me” document and send it to them before your first session?

Or maybe there’s an exercise you go through with lots of people? Create a video or audio version that you can link them to so they can prepare before they arrive. That way you can spend more time on them and their needs.

Go ahead. Create that thing today. Start sharing it with your clients. You’ll be amazed at how much time you save.

DOCUMENT ONE PROCESS

Does outsourcing seem like a giant pain in the butt? I get it. And it can be scary; you’re trusting someone else with part of your business baby.

But if you’re thinking about outsourcing, you need to start by documenting procedures and processes.

Brainstorm the things you want to outsource. Then just pick one. Write out the steps for (or video yourself) doing said thing. Pop it in either Dropbox, Google Drive or some other cloud sharing platform. That way, when you’re ready to onboard someone, you can hand them the procedure. Easy peasy!

DON’T THROW THE BABY OUT WITH THE BATH WATER

Being a rebel isn’t about having no rules, but making the rules work for you.

Creating freedom in your business isn’t necessarily about throwing out everything that looks like structure. Sometimes we can throw the baby out with the bathwater. But, we can build up our reusable products, our systems and our outsourcing, so that overtime, we have a business that not only grants us the freedom we wanted, but is also successful.

So what about that client who was pretty aghast at my calendar? Well, we’re working on a version that suits him, his business and the way that he works.

Are you a “f- the rules!” person? Are you both entranced and appalled by the thought of bringing more structure into your business?