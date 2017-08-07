Want some spin? Add some Trump.

The new U.S. administration has brought many surprises: new policies announced on Twitter, public criticism of cabinet officials, and fighting between the White House and the media, to name a few. There’s another key change that affects us all, but may be difficult to pinpoint: there’s more spin in media coverage. It’s true: when a news story involves Trump, outlets generally report it with a lot more drama and emotionality.

We can prove it in numbers. We compared The Washington Post’s coverage on North Korea on Sunday with its reporting on the same topic exactly a month ago. The news then focused on remarks Trump made about North Korea during a visit to Poland, following the news that the North had fired a ballistic missile two days earlier. Sunday’s coverage was also about North Korea, but the news came out of the U.N. and didn’t directly involve the president.

The Post’s coverage is significantly less distorted this time around: on July 6, it earned a 27 percent total integrity rating, whereas today, it was at 72 percent. (To see all the ratings, visit The Knife Media’s site)

What might account for the difference? One word: Trump. Let’s look at some comparative highlights in the most distorted area, which is spin.

How much spin?

On Sunday, the Post didn’t include any spin terms in its headline or first three sentences, introducing the news in an unbiased, data-based way. Where did the first spin terms appear in the July coverage? In the headline, and then in 34 out of a total of 40 sentences. Here’s that headline, with the spin terms noted in red: “Trump warns of ‘severe’ consequences for North Korea as Russia, China balk at tough U.S. talk”

Compare the leads

The following was the most distorted sentence in the July article. It also happened to be the article’s lead sentence, so imagine how it set the tone:

“President Trump warned Thursday that North Korea could face “some pretty severe” consequences after its defiant test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, but Washington also confronted firm opposition from Russia and China over any possible response.”

Words like “warned,” “defiant” and “firm” are imprecise, subjective and make the news more sensational. In contrast, here’s the lead sentence from Sunday’s article:

The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Saturday to impose new sanctions on North Korea, banning exports that supply up to a third of the country’s annual $3 billion earnings.

Here, there’s no drama, no hype; it’s just what happened. Incidentally, there’s no Trump to be found.

Reporting the disagreement

With three of the world’s most powerful nations involved in the conflict (China, Russia and the U.S.), it stands to reason they’re not always going to see eye-to-eye on how to approach North Korea. The media can report the disagreements factually, or it can spin them. Here’s one such statement from today.

“The United States had initially hoped to ban oil exports and additional banking and commercial penalties, which were opposed by China and Russia.”

No spin, just the facts, as unbiased journalism should be. Now, compare that to a sentence in the July story.

“Over the years, Trump has said again and again that China is the key to squeezing the regime into submission. However, China does not appear willing to topple Kim.”

That’s a lot of spin, a lot of opinion and a lot of Trump. Both stories are about North Korea, yet it’s interesting to observe that when the president’s involved, reporters become more dramatic. What do you think: pattern or coincidence?

Visit The Knife Media’s website at https://www.theknifemedia.com

Follow The Knife Media on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/theknifemedia