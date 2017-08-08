Want Success? Stop Getting Ready to Get Ready

I see it all the time: well-intentioned dreamers wasting their lives planning big and acting small. They sit on the sidelines scribbling in their notebooks, creating checklists, and warming up—forever waiting to be called to the plate—forever ignoring that if they want something to happen, they have to make it happen.

When left unchecked, all that thinking and self-debating can be dangerous. We’re told “practice makes perfect,” but too many of us get so obsessed with perfecting the practice that we never play the game—instead, we choose to spend our lives getting ready to get ready.

Take a look around, and you’ll see the grinders everywhere: they’re the ones who are always busy, always stressed, and always standing by to stand by. They know their material, but they don't do anything with it. They never seem ready to start, and whether you look ahead or back, every week is the same for them.

Strategy without action is a crutch. You might feel like you’re getting somewhere with all that prep-work, and it might give you something to talk about at the dinner table, but that’s it. Keep up this habit, and you’ll experience the inevitable sinking unhappiness that comes when we procrastinate on our goals and ambitions. Because here’s the thing: if you want to move forward, you have to act.

If you take anything away from this article today, I want it to be this: stop dreaming with your eyes closed. When it comes to your goals, it’s the doing that matters.

No one starts out perfect—I certainty didn’t. We’re all going to be a little shaky when we first get up, but it’s by pushing through the awkward stumbles and temporary setbacks that you’re going to make waves.

People always ask me how I went from being an ordinary policeman to where I am today, and I always tell them the same thing: “I don't just plan big; I act big.” If I have an idea, I’m going after it. Sure I’ll prepare, but that’s just the beginning; I’m also going to be moving, executing, and getting after that goal, no matter what.

Sometimes, success is just about jumping into the water, even when you know it might be cold. You’ll adjust, you’ll improvise, and you’ll get better. When you stop saying, “I’ll try,” and start saying, “I will,” something shifts in how you approach life. You’ll start taking accountability, and because of that, you’ll move forward. I promise you, the best way to practice something is to go out and do it.