Want To Be A Vlogger? Here's The Gear You Need

Vlogging can be useful for anything from documenting a trip, having fun, sharing your life story, but it can also be a serious business with plenty of Vloggers making over $100,000 and sometimes becoming millionaires from sharing these stories. But no matter what your purpose, there are some tools you will need to get the job done so let’s go over some of the best cameras, lenses, audio gear, and computers for creating, editing, and posting your Vlog.

Cameras

Canon EOS 77D - It’s lightweight, inexpensive, has a flip out touch screen, mic input, and probably the best autofocus system of any camera. This is the easiest camera to use and make it almost effortless to vlog. It will not shoot 4k so you will be limited to 1080p but with 60fps for slow motion and time lapse functionality, you will be set. Paired with the Canon 10-18mm IS lens, you will be good to go.

Panasonic GH5 - A more expensive and heavy alternative, the GH5 boasts some of the best video quality you can get. Paired with the ability to shoot 4k, sensor image stabilization, crazy slow motion up to 180fps, mic/headphone ports, and a flip out touch screen, you can see why this camera made the list. Unfortunately autofocus performance is lacking and you will be better off prefocusing before shooting with manual AF. Panasonic’s 7-14 F4 will be your best lens option.

Sony RX100 V - The smallest of the bunch but still with amazing video quality, 4k recording, crazy slow motion, and a flip up screen, it’s the best pocket friendly vlogging camera. Unfortunately without a microphone input your audio will be limited to the barely OK camera mics or external recording.

Drones

DJI Mavic Pro - Drones are great for B-roll or just getting a different perspective. When you need an overhead view or an establishing shot, the Mavic Pro is the best around. Folds up to fit in a small bag but provides amazing 4k quality.

DJI Spark - Small and less intimidating, these can be great for a quick fly around shot. These only shoot 1080p and the camera can’t point completely down but these can be flown in public locations without attracting as much attention. Make sure to get the Fly More Combo with remote.

Audio

Rode Video Mic GO - This on camera mic is a staple for vlogging. Creating great quality sound with a compact design and simple setup, the VideoMic Pro Plus is the mic to get for any camera with a mic input.

Tascam DR-10L - When you want amazing quality audio but your camera doesn’t have a mic input or you are out of range of the on camera mic, the DR-10L lav mic has built in recording, is extremely compact, and is inexpensive compared to wireless systems.

Stabilizers

Joby Gorrilapod - These are amazing when hand holding your camera to provide some additional reach while still giving you the option to set your camera down or even hang it from almost anything you can find.

Zhiyun Crane M - If you want to step things up a bit, the Crane M is a smaller 3 axis gimbal but still strong enough to hold anything from a phone or gopro up to 650g. It works well for B-roll and even for general shooting.

Extras

Sandisk Extreme Pro 128GB - These cards are fast enough for 4k, reliable, and will hold hours worth of video.

Computers/Editing

Adobe Premiere CC - My editor of choice and an easy one to learn. Additionally, you can purchase it for just $20/month if the full purchase price seems a bit excessive. They also work with Apple & PC’s.

Macbook Pro - A good laptop is essential for vlogging as you want to be able to edit on the go. The MBP is thin, decently light, and reliable. As a plus, it can be fixed at an Apple Store available in almost every city.

HP Spectre X360 - For PC users, this computer has a 4k display, dedicated graphics, I7 processor, and comes in around $1500. An amazing computer for the price.

Samsung T5 500GB - Video takes up quite a bit of space and requires a fast drive to edit off of. These Samsung T5 drives are incredibly small, fast enough to edit 4k, and are shock resistant. These are perfect for editing off of while traveling around.