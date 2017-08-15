Want to Be Coin Insider? Jump and Holler “HODL”

I’ve attended enough conferences about coins and cryptocurrency to know I’m watching world-changing history. Today when Bitcoin broke the $4,000 average-price-of-a-coin and insiders were bug-eyed with sleepless nights of trading (there is no “closing bell” in coin-land), I stopped to think about what the rest of us mere mortals would do now that “coin” is cocktail chatter.

Having lived through the birth of the Internet (yes, there was life before) the Coin Revolution is even more profound, both in its scope of replacing existing global financial systems, and in the tumult it will create until standards emerge and the flim-flams are outed.

The cast of characters I listen to reminds me of Burt Lancaster in the movie The Rainmaker. When the drought is at its harshest, Bill Starbuck, played by Lancaster, is a con man who promises he can make it rain.

Noah Curry: We don't believe in rainmakers.

Bill Starbuck: What DO you believe in mistah? Dyin' cattle?

There’s a lot of reason to want to believe in Bitcoin and other virtual currency right now. The generation that’s creating the next currency are mostly youngsters who saw the greed that unleashed the fiscal crisis of 2008. Take a generation disaffected by the inequality of the cash system, tuned into the world wide web and smart as heck, and it's easy to see how the belief in an alternative could materialize.

But for those old enough to have just regained a shaky toehold onto our finances, the thought of another bubble, or another system designed to be gamed, is scary. We’re going to have trouble distinguishing the snake oil from the real deal. And we’re not alone, from experts at Goldman Sachs to VCs and investment houses, the predictions may be self-fulfilling or laughable in a few months’ time.

While you’re deciding to invest or not, you’d best suspend your belief that utopias don’t exist, because at the heart of the crypto-discussion is a utopian world where no middle man controls stored value and an agreement between two parties is both open to the world to look at, but immutable. Where privacy is protected, but records are stored in a shared ledger open to the scrutiny of all. Where a checkered past of money laundering and other dark web scandals couldn’t tarnish the shiny coin.

People compare the coin movement to the early days of the Internet. The Internet had its cast of characters, but most were in academia or defense. Most had no idea about bubbles, VCs and e-commerce. In contrast, crypto-characters see the pot of gold along with the technological transformation. They have more in common with Gold Rush prospectors than Internet protocol seekers.

A bit of Bitcoin lore shared with me by early coin investor Michael Terpin is the tell for spotting a coin fanatic. In the early days, a liquored-up coin investor went online to lament the loss of his girlfriend and his general state of poverty. Check out the typo in the message. Today, that typo has become the mantra of the crypto-optimism.

December 18, 2013, 10:03:03 AM

I type d that tyitle twice because I knew it was wrong the first time. Still wrong. w/e. GF's out at a lesbian bar, BTC crashing WHY AM I HOLDING? I'LL TELL YOU WHY. It's because I'm a bad trader and I KNOW I'M A BAD TRADER. Yeah you good traders can spot the highs and the lows pit pat piffy wing wong wang just like that and make a millino bucks sure no problem bro. Likewise the weak hands are like OH NO IT'S GOING DOWN I'M GONNA SELL he he he and then they're like OH GOD MY ASSHOLE when the SMART traders who KNOW WHAT THE FUCK THEY'RE DOING buy back in but you know what? I'm not part of that group. When the traders buy back in I'm already part of the market capital so GUESS WHO YOU'RE CHEATING day traders NOT ME~! Those taunt threads saying "OHH YOU SHOULD HAVE SOLD" YEAH NO SHIT. NO SHIT I SHOULD HAVE SOLD. I SHOULD HAVE SOLD MOMENTS BEFORE EVERY SELL AND BOUGHT MOMENTS BEFORE EVERY BUY BUT YOU KNOW WHAT NOT EVERYBODY IS AS COOL AS YOU. You only sell in a bear market if you are a good day trader or an illusioned noob….

actually on the bottle it's spelled whisky

w/e

sue me

(but only if it's payable in BTC)

To HODL is cemented in the dictionary of coin-aphrenalia.

The past year has moved the coin discussion out of the bars and into the boardrooms. And they’re all singing a chorus of “there’s something happenin’ here” which should put us all on guard.

ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) that will make coin available to the public are coming out of the woodwork. The SEC is embarking on a debate over whether digital coins are more like securities (having a monetary worth) or like assets; their decision could affect the US involvement in global coin. The deals of the week read like the Vows section of the New York Times. Rivetz Intl, Inc. announced that it secured $5.5 million USD (19,000 ETH) in a private presale of its Rivet (RvT) token. Coinbase, a coin exchange for buying and selling currency, raised $10 million. And for marital drama, there have been splits and forks in the coin community. Mere mortals might consider this market volatility, but momentum continues to build.

What to make of it? Attention must be paid; caution must be exercised. In this month’s Atlantic, Kurt Andersen, one of my cultural heroes, argues that Americans are exceptional but in some ways we are also, “unusually susceptible to fantastical beliefs, implausible schemes, and visions of heavenly and earthly utopias. Our weakness for the improbable and the incredible makes our country a fountainhead of invention and idealism. It also turns us into easy marks for grifters and charlatans.” Couldn’t have said it better. If you’re sitting on the fence, do some research and experiment with a small investment in a mature coin like Bitcoin, Ethereum or LiteCoin. If you own some coin already and you’re watching the value rise, then HODL you must.

*To learn more, be sure to attend The Digital Money Forum at CES where we’ll be HODLing our brains out.