Want to Build a Successful Business? Use the Michael Phelps Technique

By Tommy Mello

How do you prevent your business from failing?

Before I get into that, just imagine this for a second: You’re swimming in the pool with leaky goggles. You can’t see a single thing. Even if you are the best swimmer in the world, chances are you'll be slowed down a little.

Well, that actually happened to Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history, right during one of his swimming finals. What happened next was incredible: Phelps broke a world record despite his goggles being filled with water.

How did he do it? The secret lies within Phelps’s mental preparation. He had mentally rehearsed all sorts of ways he would fail when swimming competitively, even the most absurd kinds.

I would argue that this is the one mindset that business leaders should embrace as well: planning for failure.

By mentally rehearsing the possible ways that your business could fail, you will be ready for any potential risks that can kill off your business. As a result, you set yourself up for success. In short, when you plan for failure, you also plan for success at the same time. This is exactly how I’ve been expanding my garage business into other states (we’re in seven states now with over 140 employees.)

So, how do you go about this? These are the three questions that I often ask myself to help me be prepared for the worst case scenarios:

How technology can impact my business?

Disruption is the No. 1 threat to any business today, and most businesses are not prepared for it. Blockbuster didn’t see Netflix coming; so was the case of Myspace with Facebook. The conventional wisdom is “Oh, we should out-innovate our competitors,” or, “We should follow the biggest, newest technologies.” Staying on top of current technology or trends is crucial, but most business owners fall into the trap of blindly following them.

What you should do instead is have a deep understanding of what your customers want. This might seem simplistic, but interviewing your customers helps you get out of your own head. Talking with customers and listening to them was exactly how P&G turned Febreeze from a marketing failure to a $1 billion brand. To do this, ask your customers about their greatest dreams and fears, and listen to spot any patterns across their responses.

Once you understand your customers deeply, test your assumptions. If you want to create a new product or service, do a Minimal Viable Product (MVP) and see if your customers would pay for it. What they said they want is often different what they want in reality. If customers say yes to your new product or service, great! You can invest more resources into it. If not, get feedback, improve what you offer, and test again. The key is that by testing your assumptions stage by stage, you can quickly and confidently figure out what works or what doesn’t.

What if my superstar employee quits next month?

Employees who do basic tasks like research and office work can be replaced without too much of a hassle. But what if you have a marketing guy who’s a modern day Don Draper? If he chose to resign, that would be bad news for your business — especially if he’s poached by your biggest competitor.

To cope with that, make sure you have systems in place. First, document the knowledge and expertise contained within your superstar employees' brains. Make sure that they write down the principles and processes they use to deliver their work. This ensures that you can quickly onboard new employees in similar roles, without having to build systems from scratch. When your company is constantly absorbing what your past and present employees have already learned, you will grow a lot stronger over time.

Building systems for roles isn’t as hard as it sounds. Start by asking your staff, “How do you bring this project from start to finish?” Then, get them to write the exact steps that they would take to do so. If writing an instructions manual is too daunting for your employees, work with them to create simple checklists first.

How prepared is my business for the next recession?

I would go out on a limb and say many businesses are made for the good times. When the market goes down, businesses that don’t have a solid financial model will fall as well. So, how do you make your business recession-proof?

One, make sure your business is providing a product or service people must have. Cater to physical needs (food, accommodation etc.) and/or psychological needs (cheap deals, a sense of security etc.). These needs won’t go away anytime soon. Second, make sure you are in a position to capture market share when the market is going downhill. Build up capital whenever you can – especially during good times. When a recession hits, the capital you have built up will give you a huge competitive edge. Not only you can buy competitors at a discount; you can also increase your marketing and advertising budget while your competitors are slashing ad spend to survive, giving you double the lead in the market.

You don’t need $1 million in the bank from day one. Just start small and stay disciplined in building your capital. When I first started out in business, I made it a point to save money in the bank. Over time, banks saw my track record and were a lot more willing to lend out loans to my business.

Forget about thinking positive in business. The last thing you want to do is have your head stuck in the sand, while a competitor works on a new technology that will disrupt your entire industry. Instead, always be prepared for the future. Revisit these three questions every three to six months so that you have a clear vision of the challenges ahead in your business.

