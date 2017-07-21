Want To Buy An Exotic Car For Cheap? Follow These 7 Steps

One look at my Instagram is all you need to see that I love exotic cars. Especially Lamborghini. But, while they’re intoxicatingly fast and a blast to drive, the prices tend to scare away most people. That sticker shock is usually where the story ends, but as you’ll soon see, there’s numerous clever methods savvy car buyers use to save.

This is something I’ve always been interested in - since as long as I’ve had an interest in cars actually - so I decided to seek out an expert for some help. Enter John Nouri.

He’s the owner of Broadway Supercars, an exotic car rental company, where he oversees a fleet of over twenty exotics. Prior to starting the exotic car rental business, John owned an exotic car repair shop for two decades.

Throughout his twenty year career, he’s purchased and sold hundreds of exotics and specialty automobiles at a profit - only two at a loss he told me - and has mentored dozens of others on how to do the same. Needless to say, he knows a thing or two about buying exotics.

Given the Lamborghini is my dream car, he decided to walk me through how to afford one for less than $250 a week. Now, I know what you’re thinking. Less than $250 a week? Well, what about insurance? Repairs? Title fees? Taxes?

Here’s the good news.

According to John, that $250 a week includes everything. It’s the bottom line price, and it could even be much less depending upon your credit score and other a few other factors that I’ll get to in a minute.

Build Your Credit Score Up

According to John, the first step is to find out your credit score and, depending upon the number, to get rebuilding it. “You’ll want to get your credit score to be as high as possible” said John. “Shoot for good to exceptional as per FICO.. the credit repair process can take anywhere from 45 to 90 days or more, so be patient. If you get your score in the 700 range or higher, you’ll be in the best position to secure great Lamborghini financing” he said.

Get Collector Car Financing

Now here’s the thing: most dealer financing rates are criminal. That’s why John recommends you get collector car financing instead. Collector car financing will get provide you with a lower interest rate and a longer term length (120 month financing is the ideal). The best part about collector car financing is the fixed interest rate. No variable rate means you’ll always know exactly what to pay every month for the life of the loan.

Identify The Best Model

Now that you know what type of financing to pursue and you’ve got the credit situation worked out, it’s time to research specific makes and models. “The most affordable Lamborghini is the Gallardo” says John.

“It’s beyond the scope of this article to get into why, but seek out a 2005 model or newer, never buy one that’s had a paint job done -not even so much as a panel- and avoid purchasing from a Lamborghini dealer, as they usually want top dollar. Seek out a no-name used car dealer or private seller.”

Do Your Due Diligence

Then, John recommends you make sure the Carfax is “clean” and confirm the car has had regular service performed. FYI: all a “clean” Carfax means is no salvage or rebuilt title, odometer readings on the report match the reading in the car, and there’s been no flooding, fire or accident damage. Run an Autocheck report, too. Check that all the original books, tools, both keys and the factory car cover come with it, too.

Hire A Competent Mechanic

Next, you’ll want to do homework on the best “PPI” providers. A “PPI” is short for pre-purchase inspection and you’ll want to have it done by a competent mechanic. Here’s what John has to say about finding a competent Lamborghini inspector:

“Start with a simple Google search for a local Lamborghini specialist. Browse forums and read through Q&A’s to educate yourself. You’ll find shops all over these forums.. good ones are vetted by forum members. A nearby Lamborghini dealer will do a good job too!”

Minimize Your Tax and Insurance Burden

John says that if you do this step right, you’ll actual pay less on sales tax and insurance on your Lamborghini than you likely do for your everyday car! You do this by carrying specialized insurance and by raising your deductible.

If you don’t know, a deductible is the amount you’ll have to pay before the insurer of your Lamborghini pays out your claim (i.e., damage after an accident). Not only will you save substantial coin on your monthly insurance payment, but it’ll act as a constant reminder to drive smart. After you have insurance lined up, you’ll need to buy the car.

To save on sales tax, you’ll need to register your car through a Montana LLC.

I’m not an attorney nor is John, so don’t take this as legal advice, but vehicles purchased through Montana don’t pay sales tax. Here’s an example, let’s say you’re ready to purchase a Lamborghini for $100,000 here in New Jersey. If you register the car in Montana, you’ll save $7000 from the 7% sales tax assessed vehicle sales sold here pay.

Get It Shipped Or Go Pick It Up

From there, this last step involves either (a) picking it up from a local dealer yourself or (b) getting it shipped. John and I link to specific Lamborghini transport companies in our Lamborghini book, but you can compare service providers on sites like UShip and others.

And that’s it! If you follow these steps to the letter you'll secure your dream car for a steal.