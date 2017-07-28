For a couple of style-challenged decades, it seemed like cheap digital watches heralded the death of elegant style. Young adults sported neons you could spot from the space station and clunky timepieces with useless functions. Did you ever really use that calculator? Then along came smartphones, and, with a device in hand that could tell you the time in Tokyo, London, and Pasadena (and also serve as a calculator), keeping time simply became unnecessary.

But now they have reappeared!

Which is why the millennial fascination with elegant watches is so surprising - until an amazing timepiece stops you in your tracks. Watches are more than simple tools. They are marvels of engineering and finely crafted fashion statements like no other. The watch chosen to compliment an outfit says as much about a man as a designer bag on the arm of a sharply dressed woman.

What's driving the new watch craze?

People are always on the lookout for ways to be fashion forward without breaking the rules of convention. For a while, cell phones were the status symbol du jour, but now that everyone from 8-year-olds to your grandma has one, the cell phone has lost its status mystique.

When you consider the limited options available to men, the appeal becomes even more clear. The idea that you can be dressed in the expected professional classic business suit like everyone else and still express your personal style with a statement piece people will notice is timeless (no pun intended).

The first noted incidence of watches worn on the wrist is noted in the New York Times on July 9, 1916. The article details how the fad was invented by the military. It seems soldiers and officers needed a convenient way to tell time for coordinated events, and took to fashioning straps to wear their pocket watches on their arms. European watchmakers adopted and improved the style to meet the needs of the military, and an enduring trend was born.

Want to compete with Rolex? Make watches from Meteorite

Naturally, the resurgence in interest means intense competition. How can a new brand on the market compete with classic names like Rolex and Bulova?

One microbrand startup found success by going beyond style, function, and price point to launch designs made of some highly unexpected materials.

To differentiate itself, brands such as Zelos, Xeric, and Nixon create designs that are retro and often incorporate a rustic feel. To create this look, some watches have marine-grade bronze casings. As the watch ages, a fine patina covers the surface, giving each piece unique appeal.

Meteorite is another specialty material Zelos and Cartier use to make its watches unique. Watch faces are fashioned from the Muonionalusta meteorite, which hit the earth over a million years ago in Sweden. Each dial has a striking Widmanstatten Pattern, with ridges and grooves crosshatched into the rock over billions of years in space, impossible to fake.

Watch faces carved from meteorite are not unheard of; the material is available in a few high-end luxury models from manufacturers like Rolex, Omega, and Cartier. Cartier's Rotonde De Cartier Earth and Moon watch for $241,000 (plus tax) is stunning, and the Louis Moinet Vertalis Tourbillon Quatar Meteorite is a literal work of art for about the same price. What makes Zelos stand out is cost, with the Zelos Meteorite starting at just $549. You are unlikely to find another high-quality watch made from meteorite for under $10k.

To date, the company has launched three wildly successful Kickstarter campaigns. For each one, they've managed to capture the imagination of investors with slickly produced videos and vivid descriptions of their main selling points: Unique materials, precision engineering, durability, and water resistance – some models are functional dive watches, made to withstand ocean conditions.

Is this a passing fad?