Want to Disrupt Your Industry? It Starts With These Three Things

By Chad Keller

Nowadays, industries are constantly being disrupted. The word “disruption” is often misused or misunderstood in entrepreneurial circles, usually confused with innovation. Disruption does involve a lot of innovation, but certainly, they are not one and the same.

What does it mean then to disrupt a company? The simplest explanation would be the following: Disruption turns an industry on its head by offering customers something that didn’t exist before. On the other hand, innovation simply makes existing offers better, cheaper or faster.

Modern-Day Disruption

Let’s just think about the taxi industry for a moment. Uber is the biggest "taxi" service in the world but it does not own cars. Whenever you need a ride, you can simply push a button and have a ride sent to you. What makes Uber different from traditional taxi companies is that Uber drivers use their own vehicles and get paid a percentage of the fare.

And what about the hotel industry? Airbnb is one of the greatest companies in the "hotel" industry but it doesn’t own a single hotel room. So, how come the company is worth billions of dollars? The answer is simple: disruption. Airbnb came up with a service that allows regular people to rent out their homes and apartments to short-term renters at affordable prices. Airbnb is a great example of an online platform putting a big dent in a traditional industry. Their success shows the power of the internet and its ability to fuel great shifts.

Luckily, younger founders and CEOs have taken things into their own hands and have started using the internet to disrupt traditional business models.

Rising E-Commerce

More and more, big-name retail businesses are closing brick-and-mortar stores and moving their businesses online. For example, Macy’s closed nearly 70 stores in 2016 and plans to close at least 35 over the next two years. JCPenney has closed 138 stores, Bebe 175 stores, The Limited 250 stores, American Apparel 110 stores and RadioShack 1,000 stores. And the list goes on.

What consumers like the most about online businesses is the ease of ordering products online, as well as the ability to compare prices and view a wider variety of products -- and most importantly, they can do all of this from the comfort of their homes. With so many consumers being attracted to online purchases, business owners are left with two options: either keep up and get creative with online advertising or get left behind.

The digital shift among us is real and there are multiple ways business owners can take full advantage of it:

Start investing in social media marketing.

We are in the golden age of social media marketing where, no matter the size of your business, you can compete -- with the right digital marketing strategies. Every business owner should realize that the time has come to start investing more in online and digital marketing. The cost of attention has never been so cheap. For as little as five dollars, you can reach thousands of consumers through Facebook video ads or by using Instagram influencers. You simply cannot reach as many people for this cost using traditional print advertising.

Build an online community.

The biggest brands in the world have declined in market share over the last two years, despite spending billions on traditional advertisements. No one wants to watch a car drive up a hill or some guy grabbing a beer. Consumers want to buy from real people. Show consumers that real people just like them are running businesses. This resonates with the consumer on a level that encourages them to trust you.

Interact with everyone who comments on a post of yours, ask them to share your content or tag a friend. This builds social proof and trust that makes new potential clients, leads or buyers feel more comfortable with your business more quickly.

Use the technology to analyze data.

By implementing tracking methods such as Facebook pixels and Google Analytics, you will get access to data that is invaluable. These tracking methods give you the ability to know how long someone stays on your website, how many pages they clicked through, their demographics, their location and much more. This data is extremely valuable to business owners to determine a target market. If you analyze the data correctly and hyper-target your ads based on the data, you no longer have to waste money on people who do not buy.

Sometimes, innovation can work. Improving a product’s quality or lowering the price can help you enter an existing market and have some success. But nobody wants some success. If you want to create a great brand, disruption has to become your main goal. Following digital trends and capitalizing on the power of social media has helped many businesses grow from nothing to earning millions. Why wouldn’t you become one of them as well?

