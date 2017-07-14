Find a niche, start solo, run lean.

Capital efficient ventures remain the best way to build healthy, robust businesses for a large number of entrepreneurs.

Sure, there are exceptions like Facebook, Google, and Amazon that are built differently.

But those are low probability scenarios. And raising money for fat startups has become very difficult.

Want to start a venture of your own? Find a niche. Start solo. Run lean.

And don’t believe the myth that solo entrepreneurs do not succeed.

Watch this inspiring 1 minute 17 seconds video and learn more:

If you prefer to read instead of watching a video, read this interview: