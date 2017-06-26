War for The Planet of The Apes Leads the Franchise to a Stunning Conclusion

We don’t get a lot of good trilogies in Hollywood, but this summer’s War for The Planet of the Apes has proven that it can be done. The brilliant storytelling and world building for the reboot series has invigorated the franchise to a whole new level. With Andy Serkis reprising his role as Caesar one more time, the film ties everything together to bring the trilogy to an emotional and powerful conclusion.

The new film takes place two years after Dawn of the Planet of the Apes with humanity on the brink of extinction while the Simian apes have continued to flourish in this brave new world. After the betrayal of Koba, Caesar’s tribe of apes are running out of time as they search for a new home. All hope isn’t lost when Caesar’s son Blue Eyes returns with good news of a deserted land where they can live in piece. All is good until Colonel McCullough, played by the stern Woody Harrelson, steps onto Caesar’s turf and attacks his tribe. This prompts Caesar to get his revenge against him. Joining him on this crusade is his right hand-man Maurice and devoted soldiers Rocket and Luca. However, once they find McCullough’s camp, they make a terrible discovery for their kind.

20th Century Fox

The opening sequence of the film is a stunning masterpiece to witness as we see an army of soldiers getting ready to take down Caesar’s camp. The apes are then thrown into battle as they defend their wall against the human soldiers. It was like watching a war movie within the confines of the jungle. We find Caesar trying to keep his family and tribe away from being discovered by the humans. Obsessed with wiping out Caesar’s tribe, the two leaders are pushed to their limit to survive what is left in this post-apocalyptic world.

The whole journey across all three films has earned a ton of acclaim from all sides. Andy Serkis continues to amaze audiences with his motion-capture performance as Caesar showcasing raw emotions and never faltered from that after the last two films. After Dawn, director Matt Reeves returns in order to continue creating what is a very human story told through the eyes of primates. Caesar also has to face his demons as well as Koba’s influence starts to blind his judgment on his quest for vengeance. The visual effects really capture Caesar’s expressions under all that hair. The films have so far built a hero that has struggled and triumphed in getting his people a future they can strive for. We can sympathize for his plight for a better tomorrow even though they aren’t human.

20th Century Fox

Along the journey, Caesar and his group befriend an orphan girl Nova, played by the innocent Amiah Miller. After traveling with them, she soon becomes an ally for them in their fight. She starts off developing a genuine friendship with Maurice before warming up to Caesar. Their tender moments keep Caesar grounded and never losing faith in what’s left of humanity with Nova gaining a family among these apes. We get some comic relief from Steve Zahn’s Bad Ape character, which helps put some lightness into what is a pretty dark film.

The film then starts to wane during the final act where the men show their true colors. We get that when we see McCullough, whose hell bent on wiping the apes from existence after the Simian virus killed his son. It gets predictable as we figure out the direction that the franchise is going towards. It seemed like Gabriel Chavaria’s Preacher was going to be a redeemable guy who might feel some sympathy for the apes, but he chose his side in the end. Basically, there is no redemption with McCullough and his men. Theses men’s intentions become malevolent as they bring in the same kind of tyranny that has crumbled society throughout history. It’s the only flaw in the film where it seems like McCullough’s motivations may seem a bit too much.

20th Century Fox

The battle scenes however leave a big impression during the third act. We get to see flaming arrows and nuclear bombs going off as the apes make their escape. It’s humanity fighting with each other to the brink of extinction while Caesar and his kind make a desperate attempt to flee from the crossfire. We don’t see the apes fighting against the humans in under these circumstances, but we do get to experience what a war can possibly do for these two species.