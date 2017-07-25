WARNING: Democracy is Dying

What you and I are witnessing on a grand scale is something that no other American people or generation have witnessed – and it’s important to be prepared for what will be needed of all of us.

Unless you haven’t been paying attention recently, the situation in our Capitol has ratcheted up to a news pace that makes it hard to keep up. Revelation upon revelation hits us like waves of continued dread and the escalation is going to only intensify in the coming days.

Special Prosecutor Mueller is reportedly digging into our President’s financial records and, as a result, the White House is reacting with a Defcon 1 response.

BE PREPARED: Mueller will not be permitted to continue his investigation and Congress will do nothing in the wake of it.

The New York Times recent interview with our President, followed in precision with the leaked revelation of the spy intercept regarding Attorney General Sessions meeting with former Russian Ambassador Kislyak, point to the current strategy: Sessions will be removed so that a new AG lackey can be appointed, who will then either severely limit or eradicate the Mueller investigation.

Meanwhile, Senator Grassley continues a true “witch hunt”by keeping focus on the “Steele Dossier” with the specific purpose of promoting the conspiratorial narrative that claims it is the Clintons behind the collusion with Russia story. This is intended to muddy the waters for the public and give validation to this false narrative that has been propagated by ultra-conservative news sources.

The Republicans who support Grassley’s endeavor have made a Faustian bargain with Russia for their own thirst of power. UNDERSTAND THIS. Do not expect them to rise above being ‘concerned’ when Mueller is removed. Anyone involved in supporting this inquiry next week is clearly telegraphing that they no longer believe treason is a bad idea.

Once Mueller is removed, the President and those who stand with him will be above the law. They will no longer feel the need to conceal the truth of their evil pact with Russia. It will be in a grand sense like the end of the films “Rosemary’s Baby” or more recently, “Get Out,” where those who had conspired now feel free to share their true colors. Sure, American flags will still wave and our President will bang his chest and tweet about American might, but the truth will be in plain view for all to see: that a full-bred authoritarian regime has arisen, who only bows to the needs of Russia and our Democracy has been successfully gutted from within.

Those who are a part of this Presidential cult (and yes, it is a cult) already do not think the Russia story is that big of a deal and will find themselves almost relieved and comforted to find that we are indeed now controlled by a foreign power.

But what about you?

What will you do about it? When Mueller is removed and Congress willfully refuses to act, will you allow our Democracy to die? Or will you come to Washington and demand action?

If you choose not to do your part, understand what will occur. The great American experiment will not die by a loud explosion but a simple shrug. We will find ourselves lost in a strange state of ordinariness, but with the ever-chilling sense that the flag we raise every morning and salute to is somehow not the same. For those who are Anglo and Christian and financially well off, it will seem like a new day has arisen. For everyone else, there will be a growing sense of dread as our country is systematically drained of its resources for the primary benefit of Russia and her American enablers. This will be very much like what the Germans experienced in the mid-1930’s as well as other instances of the rise of tyranny: the abolishment of the free press. The imprisonment of those who spoke out. The rise of a one-state party. The disenfranchisement of minorities and sham elections. The disappeared.

I hope you don’t look upon my words as coming from a fatalist, a pessimist, or a cynic, for I am none of these. I’m just writing it as how I see it. Show me that you can stand up to this tyranny. Join me in the fight. It won’t be pleasant but I assure you the consequences of inaction now will lead to many years if not a lifetime of pain and regret for us all. Protest is patriotic. Resist!