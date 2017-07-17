Warning: MSG Intake Far Exceeds New Recommended Safety Limits

Estimated intake of monosodium glutamate (MSG) and other glutamates greatly exceeds new recommended safety limits, with infants consuming up to 16 times the limit per day and going down progressively by age, with the elderly consuming up to 2.7 times the limit, per a study published by a special panel of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) this month.

“The high exposure in infants deserves special attention and further evaluation of the sources,” the study concluded. However, the panel determined that prior research showing glutamates caused brain lesions and behavioral problems in young infant rats was “not relevant” to this new study, because infants under 12 weeks old were “not in the scope of the re-evaluation of glutamates as food additives....”

The panel recommended an acceptable daily intake (ADI) for glutamates of 30 mg per kg of body weight per day for safety. For someone weighing 70 kg (154 pounds), that would be 2,100 mg per day max, which is less than half a teaspoon. Yet the study estimated current intake levels in Europe as follows:

Infants 12 weeks-11 months: up to 16.3 times ADI

Toddlers 12-35 months: up to 14.3 times ADI

Children 3-9 years: up to 8.6 times ADI

Adolescents 10-17 years: up to 4.2 times ADI

Adults 18-64 years: up to 2.9 times ADI

Elderly 65 and over: up to 2.7 times ADI

The harmful effects of exceeding the recommended safety limit can potentially include MSG symptom complex, blood pressure increase and insulin increase, per the study. Varying research results indicate that glutamates could even trigger asthma attacks in some people, the study noted.

People sensitive to glutamates are more susceptible to experiencing MSG symptom complex. Per the Mayo Clinic, such reactions include headache, facial pressure, numbness and tingling, sweating, chest pain, nausea and weakness.

The study examined six food additives with glutamic-acid glutamates and found that the greatest exposures were from fine bakery wares, soups and broths, sauces, meat and meat products, seasoning and condiments. It recommended limiting the six food additives in these types of food products. Glutamates also occur in many other food additives, as well as occurring naturally in many foods including tomatoes, cheese and meat. The study included exposure estimates from the main additives under consideration as well as all sources.

Limits on Arsenic and Lead in Glutamate Food Additives

Arsenic and lead content in these six food additives should also be limited “to ensure that they will not be a significant source of exposure to those toxic elements in food,” the study said, although it did not elaborate on how much arsenic and lead is in glutamates or how they get there. The six food additives of concern, including their European identification number, are glutamic acid (E 620), monosodium glutamate (E 621), monopotassium glutamate (E 622), calcium diglutamate (E 623), monoammonium glutamate (E 624) and magnesium diglutamate (E 626).

The study did not mention the use of MSG at restaurants, and in the United States consumers now spend more in restaurants than in grocery stores. In case your reaction is simply, “stay away from Chinese restaurants,” you are mistaken. Not all Chinese restaurants add MSG to their food, and not all “American” restaurants leave it out.

As someone who is highly sensitive to MSG, I personally have spent years asking every restaurant I visit whether MSG is added to the food or not. It has been astonishing to learn that many burger places add MSG not only to the burgers but also the fries; many steak restaurants add it to the steak, fish and rice; some coffee shops add it to the muffins; and some ethnic restaurants do in fact add it to almost everything, including Jamaican, Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean and Thai restaurants. You must ask each restaurant to know for sure.

Since the European study has indicated that arsenic and lead may be in glutamates, I wonder how much of my “MSG symptom complex” is related to those toxins in addition to just the effects of the glutamate itself.

What about the FDA?

Now that the European Commission may set new limits on glutamate additives for the European Union, it raises the question whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will consider setting limits in the USA. Currently “FDA considers the addition of MSG to foods to be ‘generally recognized as safe’ (GRAS),” per its website, although the last study instigated by the FDA on glutamates was over 20 years ago.

The FDA estimates that Americans consume on average 13,000 mg of glutamate per day from all sources with a portion being from food additives, yet the FDA website does not provide details on how or when that estimate was arrived at, or the impact on different age groups. One teaspoon is equal to 5,687.5 mg, so the daily intake average would be equivalent to 2.3 teaspoons of glutamate. For a 154-pound person, that is about six times the safety limit recommended by the European panel.

MSG was first patented by a Japanese professor in 1908 after he discovered how to extract glutamate from seaweed broth. Nowadays, much of the MSG and other glutamate food additives are derived from a fermentation process using GMO sugarbeets, corn and other products. Use of food additives with glutamate has skyrocketed, and may be set to increase with the current trend favoring foods with “umami” flavor. Umami is a term often heard on Food Network shows and mentioned in food articles, and it corresponds to the flavor of glutamates.

What You Can Do to Protect Yourself

In addition to MSG and other additives with the word “glutamate” in their name, food additives with high amounts of glutamate include “hydrolyzed vegetable protein, autolyzed yeast, hydrolyzed yeast, yeast extract, soy extracts, and protein isolate,” per the FDA website. Many other websites provide extensive lists of food additives and food products that are high in glutamates. Even people who are trying very hard to eat a healthy diet may discover that the foods they purchase are filled with food additives containing glutamates, which the European study has indicated are not safe above a certain level.

If you are unsure of whether you are sensitive to MSG and yet you are plagued by unexplained ailments like fatigue, headaches and sinus pressure, it could be enlightening to avoid food additives for awhile to see if that clears up your symptoms. Keeping a food diary and noting your symptoms will help you determine what food additives and food products to avoid.

Although the European study recommended safety limits on glutamates and noted that current exposure levels far exceed ADI, it did not attempt to identify all of the health impacts in the general population that could be caused by the excessive intake. The research on young infants that was deemed “not relevant” showed glutamates could cause lesions on a portion of the brain that coordinates the nervous system and pituitary, controlling hunger, thirst, body temperature and other systems, and impacting sleep and emotions.

It is possible that MSG even contributes to the global obesity epidemic, with at least one animal study cited by the European panel showing that glutamates caused obesity in rats. Other studies had conflicting results though, the panel noted. Glutamates also caused an increase in kidney weight and spleen weight per a study, but the European panel felt that was “not considered as an adverse effect.”