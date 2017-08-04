Warrior women, pick up your swords!

Writing for Entrepreneur.com, Jared Hecht points out that, “Intentional or not, most investors are more likely to give money to males.”¹ We need to work together to rewrite this reality for women today and for our daughters.

Listen, women entrepreneurs run 30 percent of all small businesses; employ 7.9 million people; and generate $1.4 trillion in sales (as of 2015)¹. However, only 3 percent of venture capital money went to companies with female founders², and only 5% of venture capitalists and 12% of angel investors are women³. In fact, 86% of investment advisors are men⁴, and in 2016, 5,839 male-founded companies got VC funding, compared to just 359 female-founded companies⁵.

These statistics? Nuts. And they prove that women owned businesses are just not getting the investment dollars required to scale and build a significant business. I know this firsthand: I just took my first trip to the “fundraising” rodeo and man (no pun intended!) did I get bucked off a time or two.

For the past year, I’ve been meeting with VCs, and investor groups, and I was ready to answer any question, and make my case for why an investment in my company was a winning decision.

But months later, having not found the “right” investor for me or my company, I’ve come to realize a few critical things. One, I was completely naïve about how the investment process works. Two, it’s broken. And three, it’s up to women to fix it. Using my own experiences, as well as conversations with many other women entrepreneurs, I learned that the investment community, or investment system, has historically kept and continues to keep women out of the equation at the exact point that serious investment is needed.

Like many women entrepreneurs looking to build significant companies, I invested $1.5 million dollars of my own capital to get my business, Coastal Salt & Soul, past the proof of concept stage. And with that money, I established that the Coastal concept was working: women love the brand; the products are five-star best-sellers on Amazon; we sold out in just five minutes after one 15-second spot on The Today Show; and after just 24 months in-market, we are hitting $1 million in revenue. The concept is working. Now, I am after serious capital, several million in total, to cross that critical chasm to grow and build a sizable business that can no longer be grow solely by self-funding.

And this is the exact point where I believe there is a huge disconnect for most women entrepreneurs.

The more I peeled back the layers of this onion, the more I realized it’s bigger than the (huge) problem of women entrepreneurs not getting funded: it is about how women are engaging with investing at all. Women are not taking the chance and starting their dream company, not becoming entrepreneurs; not investing their money but choosing to donate it—which is good for all the feels, but bad for making a return on your investment. It’s women failing to take control of their financial lives through strategic investments and learning how to take a risk that yields an even great reward. It is about the fact that the clear majority of investors, people looking to lend money to grow their own personal wealth, or sitting on boards and running companies–those investors are primarily men.

Ladies, we need to say “No” to this antiquated, ridiculous system. And it starts by us picking up our swords and investing in ourselves. We need to rewrite the rules, and create new investing approaches and opportunities that are designed by women, for women!

For my part, that means I’m no longer interested in finding the same kind of traditional investor that has typically funded growth businesses up until now. Instead, I’m embracing a radically new approach to funding my company to the next level: first, working with my key suppliers to invest in my company; they, too, will benefit when I succeed. And second, assembling a one-on-one, personally selected group of what I call warrior women. I’ve invited a diverse group of female investors to help my company scale up and continue to grow, and through these partnerships, everyone benefits. I (and my company) get the critical backing necessary to reach the next level of business growth, and these investors get to be a part of a phenomenal investment opportunity that lets them grow their own personal wealth, learn the ins and outs of building a company, supporting another woman, and most importantly, investing in themselves.

Whitney Johnson, writing for Harvard Business Review, said “Investing is about financing dreams…and taking stock in you.”³ And that is my intention behind investing with my group of warriors. Whether their dreams are to put their kids through college, finance a new home, or start their own business— a woman-centric investment approach where women work together puts women in charge of their investment dreams, and gives them the support they need to succeed.

The current investment system for women entrepreneurs is simply not good enough. Let’s change it!

References:

¹ Entrepreneur.com. Hecht, Jared. Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Finding Funding. http://bit.ly/2cCEAIp. Accessed on August 2, 2017.

² Entrepreneur.com. Yang, Andrew. Why Women Are The Best Opportunity for Business. http://bit.ly/2uwCRf0. Accessed on August 2, 2017.

³ Harvard Business Review. Johnson, Whitney. It’s About Time We Had More Female Investors. http://read.bi/2eNrDO0. Accessed on August 2, 2017.

⁴ www.ellevest.com, accessed on August 2, 2017