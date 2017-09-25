Warriors Don’t Cry What’s on Your Altar?

A small bottle of Holy Water from Lourdes, a 1” Swarovski crystal champagne bottle and ice bucket, 2” square picture of my sister Sunie, Princess Diana beanie baby, a tiny leather bound blank book with one word written on each of 40 pages, the Feb 10, 1972 JET magazine “Shirley Chisholm Kicks Off Campaign for U.S. President” and most importantly, Melba Pattillo Beals memoir, “Warriors Don’t Cry.”

An odd assortment of objects. It is my altar of courage.

I carefully and even, reverently pack these items up each time I move offices or take on a new project. I position them across from my desk, easily within view all day. It provides the fierce determination I need.

Whether we are raising kids, starting a business, looking for a job, caring for an ill loved one or having the biggest impact one can have on making the world a more just, sustainable, prosperous, safer world for everyone, the challenges are great. We can make an enormous difference in one person, or millions of people’s lives. But it is hard. We need courage. Every day. Because life doesn’t spare any of us.

Today, 50 years ago Melba Pattillo Beals and eight other African-American high schoolers walked into the all white Central High in Little Rock Arkansas. Despite Brown v. Board of Education being the Supreme law of the land for more than three years and escorted by the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army neither protected Melba. Once she got inside shoving, pushing, shouting and even being shot in the eyes with an acid-filled squirt gun was the order of the day for her.

Three months later on December 31, 1957 rather than venturing out to a party Melba sat home. Rather than risk the shadowy figures hanging out across her street waiting to inflict more harm, she pulled out a piece of paper. Melba began to write a list of New Year’s Resolutions.

Carefully she wrote the first one, “To do my best to stay alive until May 29.”

Every time I read this my heart stops for a moment. Fifteen years old. Just trying to go to high school. And she has to worry about staying alive.

Earlier that Fall when Melba’s flood of tears had broken open her Grandmother India came “paddling across the room.” Rather than cajoling Melba she directed, “You’ll make this your last cry…God’s warrior’s don’t cry. The women in this family don’t break down in the face of trouble. We act with courage and with God’s help we ship trouble right on out.”

When I am crushed by racist or sexist injustice or environmental progress is rolled back or watch before my eyes the things I have worked on all my life unravel I remember Melba and her grandmother’s admonition. It gives me the determination and strength to continue.

What provides you courage? What’s on your altar?

My altar:

1. Holy Water from Lourdes- hope that health miracles can happen

2. Picture of my sister Sunie- died suddenly at 8, it reminds me to seize each day and make a difference TODAY

3. Princess Diana beanie baby- courage/necessity to connect ruling class to its people

4. Leather Book- 40 individual words I have carefully chosen to live by

5. JET’s 1972 Shirley Chisholm for President- take on near impossible odds, for that is what changes the world

6. Warriors Don’t Cry- fierce determination; other people have risked their lives for a more just world; whatever you are doing is the least you can do