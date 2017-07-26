Was Emir Tamim’s Speech a Turning Point in the Qatar Crisis?

On July 21, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani deliveredhis first speech since the “quartet” – Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – severed ties with Doha last month. In his 17-minute address, the emir declared that his country was ready for talks aimed at resolving the seven-week-old row, yet would never relinquish its rights as a sovereign and independent country.

Defiantly, the Qatari monarch affirmed that everything was business as usual in his country despite the “siege.” He declared that the ongoing crisis has made Qataris more autonomous and resilient. Maintaining that Doha is combatting terrorism and extremism “relentlessly and without compromise,” and doing so with the international community’s blessing, Emir Tamim blasted the quartet for waging a “unprecedented smearing campaign” against the emirate. The Qatari leader included a message of solidarity with the Palestinian people, invoking both pan-Arab and pan-Islamic causes by condemning the closure of the al-Aqsa Mosque.