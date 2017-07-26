Was Emir Tamim’s Speech a Turning Point in the Qatar Crisis?

On July 21, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani deliveredhis first speech since the “quartet” – Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – severed ties with Doha last month. In his 17-minute address, the emir declared that his country was ready for talks aimed at resolving the seven-week-old row, yet would never relinquish its rights as a sovereign and independent country.
Defiantly, the Qatari monarch affirmed that everything was business as usual in his country despite the “siege.” He declared that the ongoing crisis has made Qataris more autonomous and resilient. Maintaining that Doha is combatting terrorism and extremism “relentlessly and without compromise,” and doing so with the international community’s blessing, Emir Tamim blasted the quartet for waging a “unprecedented smearing campaign” against the emirate. The Qatari leader included a message of solidarity with the Palestinian people, invoking both pan-Arab and pan-Islamic causes by condemning the closure of the al-Aqsa Mosque.
As the emir delivered his speech, a positive turning point in the Qatar crisis seemed in the offing. First, the quartet shifted its focus from a list of 13 demands to six core principles dealing with the struggle against extremism and terrorism. Second, the emir issued a decree one day before his speech that established new parameters for defining terrorism, cracking down on the financing of terrorism from Qatari soil and working with a new national “terrorism” list, which the UAE’s state minister for foreign affairs welcomed as a “positive step.” Abu Dhabi’s chief diplomat also said that Kuwait’s decision to expel Iranian diplomats on July 20 for Tehran’s alleged role in a “spy and terror” cell uncovered in August 2015 somewhat assuaged the Saudi/UAE-led bloc’s concerns about Qatar’s ties with Iran.
