142 Journalists from 50 countries attended a media summit in Antalya, Turkey

When I was invited to attend a forum in Turkey this past May, my interest was piqued. Turkey had been in the news for the last year since the attempted coup and lately for the passage of a controversial referendum that extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's firm grip on the country. Erdogan was coming to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump the week before the conference was scheduled. So with unusually perceptive foresight, I accepted the invitation to attend the forum. Little did I know the Turkish president’s trip to the United States would be the visit heard around the world after Erdogran’s bodyguards allegedly attacked protesters in front of the residence of the Turkish Ambassador to the United States.

This trip to Turkey was eye opening and smashed many of my preconceptions about the country. Many Turkish political and business leaders such as the Vice Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, who is from the Kurdish minority, Cultural and Tourism Minister Nabi Avci, the 46 year old chairman of Turkish airlines M. Ilker Ayci, and the president of the Turkish Exporters Association Mehmet Buyukeksi spoke at the media summit attended by 142 journalists from 50 countries.

My flight from Philadelphia to the port city of Antalya, Turkey on Turkish Airlines, which has been voted Europe’s best airline 3 years running, was perhaps the most luxurious that I ever experienced. The Maxx Royal Belek Golf Resort, the resort where the conference was held, is a 5 star Club Med where I could see myself returning to sunbathe in the cabanas over the Mediterranean. The resort takes all-inclusive so seriously that it includes condoms in the guest packs. Sometimes, a condom is simply a condom. In a country such as Turkey that has been creeping towards religious fanaticism, the condom becomes a symbol of hope.

Chairman of the Turkish Exporters Association, Mehmet Buyukeksi is seated second from the left and Cultural and Tourism Minister Nabi Avci is seated third from the right during the Q&A session.

Still, Turkey is marching towards an authoritarian regime. Speaking at a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the failed coup to overthrow his government this Saturday, a defiant Erdogan declared that “we will behead those traitors.” More than 169,000 people have faced judicial action since last year’s coup. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Turkey has jailed the most reporters of any country.

Reporters were granted a long Q&A session with the Turkish Cultural and Tourism Minister Avci talked openly about collaborating with Israel on tourism, specifically with cruises going to Turkey, Greece, and Israel, which surprised me due to Turkey’s long history of tense standoffs with Israel. Reporters were asking questions on a wide variety of subjects but all ignored the obvious elephant in the room- their detained brethren. As the session was drawing to a close, I realized that it was up to me to ask. I worried if I was crazy to ask about jailed journalists in a country that jails reporters. But I knew myself. If I didn't do the right thing, it would eat at me.

I asked the minister, "We have Donald Trump as President so the US has its own problems, but can we talk about the issues making headlines in the news such as the fight at the Turkish Ambassador's residence in Washington D.C. and the detaining of journalists?” My friends later chided me that I was timid. Damn right, I was timid. I didn't want to go to jail. I held my breath for what seemed like an eternity, and then the minister started answering. If he was bothered, he didn't show it.

The Royal Maxx Resort in Antalya, Turkey

Avci began by arguing that CNN, BBC, etc. has unfairly portrayed last year's coup in Turkey by broadcasting it live since it only lasted 24 hours. The head of the Turkish Exporters Association had stridently made the same point. Apparently, the thinking in Turkey is that it isn't a coup unless it lasts a week.

There's no question the coup has hurt Turkey's image abroad. As someone who has tried to help Israel with their image, I feel his pain. Occurrences that are a way of life in the Middle East sometimes become charged in the hands of Western reporters.

He argued that the French and German press isn't totally free either. In his position as Cultural and Tourism Minister, he is in contact with foreign media. He recounted a conversation with a French editor who told him there wouldn't be any cultural coverage of Turkey while the politics were so volatile. I am not sure this is a convincing sign of a not free press. Readers may not want to read about thriving life in Istanbul when thousands of protesters are being thrown into jail. But I understand his frustration with the one sided view of his country that is portrayed in the media.

Sunbathing on the Mediterranean Sea

He finally got around to talking about the jailed reporters. He initially accused them of being terrorists. Journalists are not terrorists. Full stop. Period. However the history of the Middle East is replete with stories of yesterday’s terrorist becoming tomorrow’s leader. Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin was considered a terrorist by the British for blowing up the King David Hotel and later became the visionary leader of a nascent country.

Surprisingly, he said that he wouldn't be opposed to the journalists getting bail.

I figured my provocative question had dashed my request for a private interview, but surprisingly the minister agreed to continue our conversation in a private interview. I brought up the plight of Mathias Depardon, a French journalist who was arrested while on assignment for National Geographic for photos he posted on his Instagram account. The minister was not aware of his arrest although his advisers were. After conferring with them, he reiterated that he was not opposed to Depardon getting bail. He said, under Turkish law, “bail is granted if the person will not destroy evidence against them, it is reasonable to assume they will appear for their court hearings, and they are not a danger to society.” Depardon was subsequently released from prison and deported in June.

Earlier in the interview, we talked about the alleged attacks against protesters by the presidential bodyguards at the home of the Turkish ambassador’s to the US. Some of the bodyguards have since been indicted by the Washington DC police. Avci said the protesters were members of the PKK terrorist group. He defended the actions of the bodyguards by arguing the responsibility of the president’s security is to protect him especially when they are not convinced US law enforcement would step in and protect the president. The Turkish government felt that the Dutch police failed to protect a female Turkish government minister on an official visit to the Netherlands. He produced videos showing the minister unprotected by the Dutch police which I link to here and here. A first-hand account from a correspondent of the Anadolu Agency raises questions about the different treatment of the various groups gathered outside the ambassador’s residence.

Perhaps what sticks most in the craw of Turkey is the United States’ refusal to extradite Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is living in exile in Pennsylvania near the Poconos. Erdogan believes he was instrumental in organizing last year’s coup against him. A former US ambassador to the United States, Jeffrey James, concurs and has stated the coup was a Gulenist operation. All of the secular Turks that I interviewed oppose Erdogan, but still believe that Gulen, who they consider a troublemaker, should be extradited. Their antipathy to the cleric stems from their interactions with his followers who have infiltrated the government. They complain that non-followers are discriminated against by his people.