Was NASA's Skylab Project in the 1970s Worth the Money?

Was the Skylab in use so little time due to its launching/deploying problems?

Answer by Robert Frost, works at NASA, on Quora:

Skylab was used for the planned three crews. Skylab and the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project were both done using leftover equipment from the cancelled Apollo program. New launch vehicles were not ordered or built. A fourth crew had been tentatively planned for a three week mission, but the third crew had extended their mission to be four weeks longer than planned, so the fourth crew mission was cancelled.

At that point, the hardware and budget was pretty much used up. The third crew left the door unlocked so any later visitors could get in, but the resources wouldn’t allow it at that time. There was an assumption that Skylab would remain in orbit for about nine more years and with the expectation that the Space Shuttle would be flying well before that deadline, NASA commissioned a plan for reusing Skylab in the future, via Space Shuttle.

As with all such enormous projects, the Space Shuttle got behind schedule and did not become available until after Skylab re-entered the atmosphere. That entry was also ahead of anticipation. During the late 1970s, the solar cycle became quite active and heated up the Earth’s atmosphere, causing it to expand, which resulted in increased drag for Skylab and a faster deceleration.

Skylab was well worth the cost. First, it didn’t cost very much. While the Apollo program cost $109 billion, Skylab cost just $2.2 billion because it used existing hardware. Second, we knew nothing about long duration spaceflight before Skylab. There is a world of difference between a 12 day mission and an 84 day mission. Skylab taught us many lessons and ensured we were much better prepared when it came time for the International Space Station.