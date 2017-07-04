Was that original?

https://static.pexels.com/photos/158056/water-mountain-moon-river-158056.jpeg

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably sitting on your couch with a caffeine withdrawal-induced headache wishing you were smart enough to actually say something original and useful. Original and useful: both are necessary; neither is sufficient for a good idea.

It probably isn’t that hard to say something completely original, like, “Oh was that a Nickelback song? Can you play it again?” Of course I would be the first person to ever say that, but it certainly wouldn’t be a useful contribution to the world. On the other hand, it might be incredibly useful for me to let someone know that they should floss every day, but it’s not original advice.

At first glance, it may seem like a great time to be alive if you’re in the business of novel and useful ideas. We have the entire history of human achievement to draw on at the touch of a screen. In many ways, however, it feels as if technology is paradoxically both liberating and imprisoning. It has provided us with access to so much information and a myriad of tools that we can use to share our opinions with the rest of the world, but it also forces us to confront the enormous list of accomplishments of those that came before us. Time and time again I’ll have an idea that I think could be original and useful, like a paper that looks into the political theory of The Walking Dead. I get excited, search “walking dead political theory” on Google, and find out that there are hundreds of articles written about it. So much for original.

Just when I begin to feel dejected, I remember the sheer volume of material that some of the greatest creative minds in history have produced, and how much of it went unnoticed (or maybe how much of it we wish we hadn’t noticed).

Yes, Plato may have written one of the earliest and most influential pieces of political theory in history (The Republic), but he also believed that a woman’s womb was itself a live animal that roamed throughout the body.

Yes, M. Night Shyamalan directed The Sixth Sense and Signs, but he also directed every other movie he’s ever made.

And then there’s Kendrick Lamar, who made Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, To Pimp a Butterfly, and Damn., but he also made... okay maybe Kendrick Lamar is a bad example.

So maybe the problem isn’t that we don’t have the capacity to come up with original and useful ideas, but rather that we don’t spend the time to come up with enough bad ideas. We’re paralyzed by the knowledge that our ideas have already been thought of before, so we don’t give ourselves the opportunity to let them truly simmer and evolve into something that could very well be novel.

In that spirit, I decided that I needed some sort of motivation to come up with a large volume of ideas and to see them through even if I know they’re terrible. To clarify, these ideas don't have to be inventions or solutions to world problems. They could be any thought under the sun that I think might be completely original and that would be relevant to at least one person’s life. So, I’m setting out on a mission to write down one (ostensibly) original and useful thought every day for the next month. The vast majority will probably be mind-numbingly stupid, but maybe one won’t.

For now, here’s Day 1: