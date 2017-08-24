Washington Auto Show Revs Up for 2018

The Washington Auto Show announced it is taking a number of steps to improve and expand its communications efforts on a national and local basis. The show is the largest consumer event of any kind in the District of Columbia and is known as the industry’s public policy show.

Joining the Auto Show staff as communications manager is Mike Bushnell. Bushnell has a background working for associations and non-profit organizations, having previously served as communications manager for the Common Core-aligned PARCC testing consortium. Prior to that, he was the web content manager for the American Retirement Association. Bushnell began his career working in politics, serving on campaigns and in the legislative offices of members of Congress. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

“Mike’s experience on Capitol Hill, in the digital area and in association communications makes him the perfect addition to The Washington Auto Show team,” said John O’Donnell, President and CEO of The Washington Auto Show and the Washington Area New Auto Dealers Association.

The show has also selected Hosford Communications Consulting as its Agency of Record. Agency principal Chris Hosford will report directly to Auto Show President O’Donnell and will work with his team in Washington to support all aspects of the show’s communications, including branding and the show’s unique MobilityTalks International seminar.

“We are pleased to have someone of Hosford’s caliber and wide experience with automakers joining the auto show team,” said O’Donnell. “The show is expanding its branding efforts on many fronts, including our communications outreach. We are entering a new era for the show and it is critical that we communicate this to the many organizations and individuals that the show touches,” he added.

Hosford has more than 30 years of communications experience in the automotive, fuels and sports marketing fields, working for major domestic and international automakers. Hosford began his career working as a reporter and editor for newspaper and magazine publishers. He then moved into the corporate communications field, beginning with Hill and Knowlton, at the time the largest public relations agency in the world. He later worked for Chrysler Corporation and was in charge of all Corporate Communications at Hyundai Motor America. A two-time winner of both the Automotive News Annual All-Star Award in Public Relations and the Public Relations Society of America’s Silver Anvil, Hosford has relocated from California to Washington, D.C. to support the show’s efforts.

The Show also announced its partnership with Social Driver, one of the leading digital and social media agencies in the Washington area. In addition to their work with the auto show, Social Driver clients includes the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Hidden Heroes Campaign, American Honda Motor Company, Children’s Hospital Association and the American Forest and Paper Association. The firm is known for the effectiveness of its social media war rooms and immediacy of the content it provides.

“We’re lucky to have one of the best social media agencies right here in Washington DC,” said the Show’s Vice President of Marketing Bob Storin. “We know the Social Driver team will take a very good social media program at The Washington Auto Show and, working with our in-house staff, turn it into one of the best in the industry,” Storin said.

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON AUTO SHOW

The 2018 Washington Auto Show takes place from January 26 to February 4, 2018. It is one of the five top auto shows in the United States and is the largest consumer event in the District of Columbia. It is preceded by two show-sponsored industry events, Public Policy Days and the MobilityTalks International Conference, with both taking place January 23 -25, 2018. During these three days industry leaders, global public policy makers and members of Congress will discuss proposed and existing rules and laws governing the automotive industry. The show takes place in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center where more than 35 automakers will display over 600 vehicles.

For more information on The Washington Auto Show please visit: www.washingtonautoshow.com

