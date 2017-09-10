Washington Post Editor's Legacy Continues through Alfred Friendly Press Partners

The spirit of legendary Washington Post editor Alfred Friendly was evident Sept. 8 at the National Press Club as philanthropists, journalists, politicians and other thought leaders came together to celebrate the efforts of this year’s Fellows from the Alfred Friendly Press Partners. The special program sponsors were Frank Islam and Debbie Driesman.

This year’s Fellows— from Malaysia, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Kenya, Ukraine and Cuba — spent six months gaining hands-on experience and leadership skills they’ll need to become more effective journalists and to make a profound impact in their home newsrooms.

This year’s Friendly Fellows.

Islam, in his remarks, said, “We have come tonight to praise the free press, not to bury it. There are others who want to do the opposite. Please don’t stop asking the hard questions and writing the tough stories. We need you now more than ever, in every part of the world. The overriding responsibility of the media is to separate facts from fiction and is to hold governments and leaders, including the President, to the same standards.”

Frank Islam and his wife Debbie Driesman were the special program sponsors for the event. He said, “Debbie and I decided to join Alfred Friendly Press Partners in supporting this fellowship for a simple reason: In a free society, the free press matters. It really matters.”

In the words of one of the Fellows, a doctor can save a life, but a journalist can save a country.

In attendance were former NBC and ABC News White House Correspondent John Cochran; former Congressman Martin Frost; John McCarthy, Chief of Staff to Congressman Brendan Boyle; and Efthymios Aravantinos, Press Counselor, Embassy of Greece to the United States.

The event included a discussion with Karen DeYoung, Washington Post associate editor and senior national security correspondent. Her reporting this year has broken major developments involving North Korea, Russia and ISIS. DeYoung has won a Pulitzer Prize for her coverage of the war on terrorism.

Yevgenia M. Albats, a previous Friendly Fellow, will received the Susan Talalay Award for Outstanding Journalism for her work and bravery in exposing corruption in Russia. She gave a powerful account of an attempt to influence her reporting with bribes that kept going higher and higher—each time she turned them down.

Jackie Combs Nelson received the Ellen Soeteber Award for mentorship; she is a former assistant editor at the Chicago Tribune and has been traveling the world to reunite and connect with past Fellows.