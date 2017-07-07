Many conservative think tanks denounce regulations mandating energy efficiency as an infringement on individual freedom. What these critics overlook is that there is no individual inalienable right to squander limited resources of importance to humanity.

Regulations designed to bolster conservation and reduce pollution in light bulbs to toilets, automobiles to kitchen appliances, are greeted with disdain. Mandatory energy efficiency is equated with deprivation when it more aptly should be associated with societal “progression”. [This assumes one regards progress as including reduction of long term operating costs, an increase in energy savings, and enhanced resource conservation.]

Conservatives contend that the appropriate way to instill energy efficiency is through voluntary responses to the pressures of the free market, not through “draconian” government directives. But the dominant driving force in the marketplace is often to make a quick buck, which does not necessarily coincide with energy efficiency.

Thus, it is flawed ideologically-inspired thinking that leads conservative Republican lawmakers to oppose in knee-jerk fashion any energy efficiency initiative imposed by government regulators. It follows that many conservatives don’t care for the 25-year-old federal Energy Star rating program in which household appliances are graded on their efficiency. Energy Star dissenters argue that the most favorably labeled models are often the most expensive, yet of inferior quality.

On the contrary, the most energy efficient models are usually the top of the line. Their initial cost may be higher than the standard versions, but over time, they end up a cheaper buy.

Conservatives denigrate mandated automobile fuel economy standards by claiming they force cars to be downsized and thus less safe. But statistics indicate that increased traffic deaths are due to more cars in circulation and an uptick in reckless driving. Modern compact vehicles are equipped with design features that make them a very safe ride. They would be at a disadvantage in a head-on collision with a much larger vehicle, but such incidents are relatively rare.

In their zeal to denigrate government-mandated energy efficiency, some conservatives posit that requiring better vehicular mileage will actually backfire by encouraging motorists to spend more time behind the wheel and therefore negate any initial savings in fuel costs. It is a specious argument since most drivers do not exceed their normal comfort level behind the wheel even when benefitting from superior fuel economy.

Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky, raised a ruckus about mandated reduced flows for toilet flushes in order to conserve water. Yet this regulatory intrusion is a small price to pay for the water saved and lower monthly bills.

The conservative opposition to mandated conservation is an anachronism in today’s world. During the pioneer era, the earth was relatively uncrowded and the supply of natural resources seemed infinite. There was little incentive to conserve when natural riches were often beyond the next rise and one needed only to move on.